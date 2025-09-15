Big wins and surprising losses at the 77th annual Emmy Awards

The biggest night for television has arrived. The annual Emmy Awards, which took place Sunday night, highlight some of the best television series and actors from the year, and are big accomplishments for many celebrities and production studios.

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega made a bold statement by reimagining the “naked” dressing trend by adding a gothic edge. Her top consisted entirely of carefully placed gemstones, with no additional fabric, and came from Sarah Burton’s Fall-Winter 2025 debut.

While this outfit was stunning, I will admit I’ve never been a fan of the “naked” dressing trend. Two celebrities took home the award for most creative outfits, though, and shocked me when I saw photos of them.

Joella from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was dressed as a giant Labubu doll holding a takeout Chinese food container, while Hormona Lisa, also from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” depicted Miss Piggy and held onto a stuffed Kermit the Frog.

The red carpet was also a place for protesting, as “Hacks” star Megan Stalter wore a casual outfit paired with a handbag that read “CEASE FIRE!” on it. Javier Bardem wore a keffiyeh, a traditional headdress worn by men from parts of the Middle East, around his neck in protest.

Going into the award night, Apple TV+ series “Severance” was the most nominated show with an impressive 27 total nominations; however, that lineup only included two acting awards.

Britt Lower received Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Tramell Tillman received Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and became the first Black actor to receive this award.

In a shocking twist, the series with the most wins was the Netflix series, “Adolescence,” which managed to win six Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Even more surprising, “Adolescence” actor Owen Cooper made history by being the youngest male winner. At only fifteen, he won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Another series that did well was the Star Wars series, “Andor.” Streaming on Disney+, “Andor” managed to win Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series in episode nine, “Welcome to the Rebellion,” written by Dan Gilroy.

Throughout the awards, winners were only given 45 seconds for their acceptance speeches. In the opening speeches of the night, host Nate Bargatze claimed he would donate $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of America, but for each second a celebrity went over the 45 seconds of allocated time, $1,000 would be subtracted.

While there would also be the addition of $1,000 to the charity money for every speech under 45 seconds, this tactic had many people upset as the money continued to drop throughout the night.

While I liked the idea of making the acceptance speeches shorter, I too was upset by the loss of money. With the amount of money these celebrities make from their acting roles, it was discouraging to see so many of them disregard the goal of donating money to charity.

Some actors, such as Hannah Einbinder, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Hacks,” claimed she would “pay the difference” when she realized her speech was over the 45-second limit. I found this act to be quite noble, and I wish more celebrities who went overtime shared the same sentiment that she did.

For example, Seth Rogen’s speech for “The Studio,” where he won Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, lost $60,000 alone by going a whole minute above the allocated time. It’s acts like these that have me and other fans upset by the insensitive treatment toward the charity.

In fact, the Emmys stopped counting how badly the charity money was doing when it went negative. Bargatze did, however, say CBS was planning to donate the $100,000 regardless, and added $250,000 of his own money to bring the total up to $350,000.

I couldn’t imagine the Emmys trying this tactic again in the future, especially after the backlash. At the end of the night, many series won big at the 77th annual Emmy Awards and made history by breaking records.