Photos: Iowa football vs. Massachusetts

The lowa Hawkeyes defeated the University of Massachusetts Minutemen, 47-7, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. This was the first evening game of the year and

temperatures reached close to 100 degrees before the game, with Kickoff at 6:30 CDT.

New quarterback Mark Gronowski completed 16 of 24 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, as well as adding a rushing score. Running back Nathan McNeil had 56 yards on 10 carries, running back Jaziun Paterson had 54 yards on 10 attempts, wide receiver Kaden Wetjen scored on a 20-yard rush, as well as four punt returns and a 95-yard touchdown.

lowa plays Rutgers at 7p.m. CST on Saturday, Sept. 20, at SHI Stadium.