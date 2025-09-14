"
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Massachusetts

Samantha DeFily and Ava Neumaier
September 14, 2025
Samantha DeFily
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski celebrates after running in a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and the University of Massachusetts at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. This is Gronowski’s first season with Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Minutemen 47-7.

The lowa Hawkeyes defeated the University of Massachusetts Minutemen, 47-7, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. This was the first evening game of the year and
temperatures reached close to 100 degrees before the game, with Kickoff at 6:30 CDT.

New quarterback Mark Gronowski completed 16 of 24 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, as well as adding a rushing score. Running back Nathan McNeil had 56 yards on 10 carries, running back Jaziun Paterson had 54 yards on 10 attempts, wide receiver Kaden Wetjen scored on a 20-yard rush, as well as four punt returns and a 95-yard touchdown.

lowa plays Rutgers at 7p.m. CST on Saturday, Sept. 20, at SHI Stadium.

Samantha DeFily
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski prepares to throw the ball during a football game between Iowa and the University of Massachusetts at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Gronowski earned 179 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Hawkeyes defeated the Minutemen 47-7.
