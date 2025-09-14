"
"
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Ashley Hinson campaign kickoff

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist
September 14, 2025

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) kicked off her campaign at the Radisson Hotel on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, for the U.S. Senate after Sen. Joni Ernst announced she would not seek re-election.

Hinson touted her support for U.S. President Donald Trump and spoke against one of her Democratic opponents, Iowa state Sen. Zach Wahls.

“I’m not going to stand by as far left Democrats like Zach Wahls masquerade as a moderate, hoping to fool Iowans into believing that they share our values,” Hinson said.

Hinson raised support for stricter immigration policies, cutting income taxes, and strengthening Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.

Hinson is up for election in 2026.

2025_09_14_AshleyHinsonKickoffCampaignSenate_GD_001
Gabby Drees
A campaign aide fixes U.S. Rep Ashley Hinson’s hair during Hinson’s campaign kickoff rally at the Radisson Hotel on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. Rep. Hinson is running for U.S. Senate in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District after Sen. Joni Ernst announced she wouldn’t pursue re-election.
Print this Story