Photos: Ashley Hinson campaign kickoff

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) kicked off her campaign at the Radisson Hotel on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, for the U.S. Senate after Sen. Joni Ernst announced she would not seek re-election.

Hinson touted her support for U.S. President Donald Trump and spoke against one of her Democratic opponents, Iowa state Sen. Zach Wahls.

“I’m not going to stand by as far left Democrats like Zach Wahls masquerade as a moderate, hoping to fool Iowans into believing that they share our values,” Hinson said.

Hinson raised support for stricter immigration policies, cutting income taxes, and strengthening Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.

Hinson is up for election in 2026.