Opinion | Overconfidence is both our downfall and our saving grace

This year’s loss to the Cyclones felt particularly potent, leaving an empty pit in the stomachs of fans. But why? Had this been any other game, it would have been disappointing, certainly, but not absolutely humiliating.

Part of it comes down to a lack of humility; our sky-high confidence makes the fall hurt all the more because we’re not just losing the game, we’re losing our self-respect, we’re forced to eat our words.

Some of the words seen vividly painted across old sheets, signs, and social media included: “What’s the difference between ISU and a bucket of s—? The bucket,” “Is this hell? No, it’s Ames,” “ISU is the ultimate manchild,” and many more that feel too explicit to include.

Part of the rivalry tradition is to be dripping in confidence, to roast the opposing side’s every breath with sheets and signs that insult everything from ISU students’ supposed looks, intelligence, or sex lives. “It’s what college sports are all about,” University of Iowa second-year student Haley Schlueter said.

Perhaps the argument for overconfidence does hold a grain of truth. In her social psychology lectures, Professor Kelly Danaher teaches students about the self-fulfilling prophecy and behavioral confirmation.

The self-fulfilling prophecy is a belief that leads to its own fulfillment; behavioral confirmation is the process by which an expectation for a person leads that person to behave in ways that confirm the expectation, Danaher said.

Ergo, if everyone believes and expects the Hawks will slaughter the Clones, then they will. Of course, the theories aren’t reality, as anyone who watched the tragic game with hope for the Hawks could tell you.

“Our ingroups can be a strong source of self-esteem, and when our ingroup does well, we feel good, and when they do poorly, we feel that too,” Danaher said. “Add in the competition of the game, and these feelings can be amplified. According to realistic group conflict theory, when ingroups and outgroups find themselves competing for scarce resources, things can turn ugly — hence, those graphic messages hanging out student windows leading up to the game.”

Social and crowd facilitation are yet further psychological concepts that contribute to the overconfidence argument. Social or crowd facilitation refers to the finding that individuals often demonstrate increased effort as a result of real, imagined, or implied social presence. The concept was first identified by Norman Triplett in 1898 when he observed bicyclists moving faster as a group than individually.

So if the Hawkeyes are playing in front of hundreds of fans watching and cheering them on, they’re likely to do better, according to psychology. Unfortunately, the same can be said for the opposing team, which also had the home-field advantage and likely greater crowds.

“Definitely if you’re overconfident as a fan base, it just builds your school’s morale,” second-year UI student Elijah Laurenz said.

Crowd facilitation only works up to a point when it comes to the dominant response. So, if the dominant response for a player is to catch, throw, and tackle with precision, then the crowd facilitates this.

If the dominant response is to run, pass, and punt as a repeated strategy, then the crowd may facilitate this instead. This is why training and practice are such important tools to hardwire the strongest dominant response into players.

While the crowds supporting the Hawkeyes were oozing confidence, it seemed the team itself could have used a little extra. Toward the end of the game, quarterback Mark Gronowski seemed to lack confidence, as did the rest of the team. Perhaps a little overconfidence could have been beneficial.

In the Sports Doc Chalk Talk, Chris Stankovich, a professional athletic performance counselor, educator, author, and professor of sport psychology, society, and culture, references the concept of flow. The term is akin to being “ in the zone” and the mental state where we perform best. Getting into flow requires some self-confidence, but also focus, motivation, and a challenging task.

The takeaway for the Hawks? We need to keep supporting and motivating our team as a school, and the team needs to be more confident, focused, and motivated.