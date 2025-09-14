‘Listen!’ exhibit gives voice to transgender Iowans

In response to Iowa becoming the first state to remove gender identity for its state civil rights act in February 2025, Ramin Roshandel began working on an interactive audio and visual portrait project. “Listen!” is currently on display at the ArtiFactory in Iowa City.

Roshandel, a composer and photographer, moved to the U.S. from Iran in 2017 to complete a PhD in music composition. Once that was finished in 2024, Roshandel began taking tintypes, a 19th century technique that transfers photographs onto aluminum sheets, creating one-of-a-kind portraits.

For this project, Roshandel was inspired to create something to shine a light on transgender Iowans in a time when they were being excluded from receiving civil rights protections.

“When I see these disparities and inequalities, I just feel the need to respond. And it reminds me of the things I experienced in Iran. Political stuff, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights; so it’s kind of influenced by my experience in Iran, but it’s not in a way either,” Roshandel said.

To begin this project, Roshandel posted on his social media asking people to reach out if they were interested in working with him. Many people did.

Each subject was asked to bring a piece of poetry or prose to be read, which could be listened to via a QR code under the photos in the gallery.

The gallery consisted of a slow-motion video reel of the subjects, looking into the camera, smiling, or just shifting around.

As for the actual photos, they were all black and white, eight by 10 inch portraits hanging evenly spaced along a plain white wall. Below each installation, on a small slip of paper, was the title of each piece, the first name of the subject of the portrait.

Danny Willis was one of these subjects. For them, listening to other people’s stories helped to humanize the transgender community.

“I was stressing over choosing the right thing, and I’m listening to everyone else’s, and I’m like, I didn’t choose the right one. I like looking at my own and just seeing where I was six months ago, both in the photo as well as what I had to read. I was a lot more angsty,” Willis said.

For Philip Beck, co-president of the ArtiFactory Board of Directors, choosing exhibits that give visibility and humanity to minority communities is important.

“If people who are so dead set against transgender rights would walk in and come face-to-face to the individuals and hear their voices, hear what they have to say, particularly those who talk about discrimination, how can you not feel that? Like, ‘I’m not just dismissing a class. This is an individual,’” Beck said. “That has been proven over and over; when people know individuals, they have a harder time holding to some of those thoughts.”

On his path to making tintypes to highlight the transgender community, Roshandel was inspired by art he saw nearly a decade ago. He drew from the aesthetics of the century-old brass lenses used for photographing, as well as the technique.

Most importantly, he was drawn to the longevity of these tintypes.

“These are actual photographs. There are no prints. They are archival, they can last for decades or centuries,” Roshandel said.

For others, providing a platform for transgender individuals to speak about their experiences, or simply providing a safe space for them to show their work, is essential.

“Art does have an important social purpose, and art that makes a social statement, I think it is very, very important to share,” Beck said.

“Listen” will be on display at the ArtiFactory through Sept. 30.