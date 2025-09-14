Kaden Wetjen shines in multiple phases in Iowa’s win over UMass

Just one week ago, Kaden Wetjen left Jack Trice Stadium in frustration.

Wetjen made several costly mistakes that contributed to Iowa’s 16-13 to archrival Iowa State. Among those mistakes included slipping out of his break on a pass from Mark Gronowski that led to an interception, as well as misjudging a punt and kickoff that resulted in bad field position.

Back home against Massachusetts seven days later, Wetjen logged a team-high 236 all-purpose yards, 182 of them coming on punt returns. One of his punt returns went 95 yards for a touchdown, setting a new Kinnick Stadium record and tying the all-time Hawkeye and Big Ten marks.

With a 20-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, Wetjen also became the first player in Iowa football history to record a rushing, receiving, punt return, and kick return touchdown in his career.

Wetjen’s versatility plays a huge role in the Iowa offense and special teams, as they can call his name whenever they need a big play.

“I mean, thankfully they gave me the opportunity for that,” Wetjen said about his rushing touchdown. “I let all the coaches know whenever they need me for whatever. I mean, some guys would joke around, and they’re like, ‘you just need a passing touchdown.’Whatever the coaches want me to do, I’ll do it.”

Wetjen has been quiet in the passing attack this season, catching just two passes for six yards and a touchdown through three games. While his receiving presence has been quiet, his kick and punt returning ability raises the Hawkeye faithful’s volume.

On Wetjen’s 95-yard punt return touchdown, he was forced to retreat on the booming 59-yard kick and make an over-the-shoulder catch at his own five yard line. After picking a lane, Wetjen bursted through defenders with help of his coverage team and found the endzone.

“All of his returns today, just watching them, it’s like a magician out there just making guys miss,” center Logan Jones said about Wetjen’s return. “It’s crazy. Anytime you know the punt return unit goes out there you know I make it a point to watch and see what he does you know, he’s The Jet, right? That was a lot of fun to watch him go out there and break a bunch of tackles and get to the end zone.”

Jones isn’t the only one of Wetjen’s teammates who find plenty of joy in watching the Williamsburg native return punts for the Hawkeyes.

“Gosh, it’s always so much fun,” Gronowski said. “You know, I wasn’t even on the team last year, but watching his highlights from last year, it was so much fun. Whenever he gets the ball in his hands, you know, something spectacular is going to happen.”

“And he’s just a kid that goes out there and runs like a chicken with his head cut off sometimes,” Gronowski continued. “But he always ends up getting a bunch of yards for us, which is awesome and helps us in field position.”

At media availability on Tuesday, Wetjen emphasized his need to bounce back from a rough day in Ames. He did just that and more, while still highlighting the performance of his teammates around him.

“Well, I’m glad about my performance, and the rest of the team’s performance as well,” Wetjen said. “I think we, like [Kirk Ferentz] said, had a really good bounce-back win tonight. I mean, all cylinders were firing.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz also reiterated how Wetjen struggled in the week two loss to Iowa State, saying that he was pressing and trying to do too much, but was able to bounce back in a big way this week.

“I just encouraged him to try to relax and be who he is,” Ferentz said. “And when he does that, he’s pretty good because he’s got great ability. He’s fearless back there, and when he gets the ball, he’s trying to do something with it, which is really special.”