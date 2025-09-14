Iowa football celebrates Kirk Ferentz’s historic 206th win

After Iowa’s 47-7 win over Massachusetts on Saturday, Kirk Ferentz walked over to Big Ten Network reporter and former Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Herron near the north end zone and the two embraced.

It was a full circle moment for the both of them. Herron was a part of Ferentz’s first win as Iowa head coach against Northern Illinois in 1999. And there he was, beside him once again nearly 26 years later to the exact day.

“Now here we are — 206 victories, the all-time leader in the history of the Big Ten football coaches. A milestone that seemed like it was eons away. You’ve arrived at it,” Herron praised Ferentz to start the postgame interview.

From the Hawkeye faithful’s standing ovation to the orange Powerade shower he received from his players, Ferentz was nonchalant. But Herron’s acknowledgement made his eyes water and his lip quiver.

“I can’t believe, but quite frankly, my name’s next to that distinction,” Ferentz said in his postgame presser after passing Hall of Fame coach Woody Hayes for the Big Ten wins record. “It’s a real testament to the university and to the program here.”

It was an emotional moment for everyone involved. Ferentz met his wife and kids in the tunnel followed by a speech to his players in the locker room. Sixth-year center Logan Jones admitted that tears were being shed.

“When you get to play for a guy like that and what he’s done is attributed to the way he does things, he’s the absolute best man and coach,” he siad. “It’s a 129-year record, right? Something like that. So to be able to be a part of this is truly special.”

It was a 48-year record, a lengthy one nonetheless. But it was only possible because of the combination of coaching prowess and humanity he presented for 27 years. And it shows.

“I know we all can think about the numbers in 206 wins over 27 years, but it really reflects the impact that he’s had on those young men, over 1,000 young men he’s coached during that period of time,” said Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz.

Ferentz has kept the same nuances that were taught to him when he was an offensive line coach under former Iowa head coach Hayden Fry. When he officially became Fry’s successor in Dec. 1998, he made sure to carry on some of those lessons, one of them being the importance of “The Swarm.”

It’s a tradition that Ferentz adopted and refuses to abandon, even though he doesn’t participate in it himself. However, it was different this time around. It was only right that he led his team running off the field.

“When he was leading The Swarm, I was kind of thinking that he’s going into the history books,” said fourth-year defensive lineman Aaron Graves. “People are going to be talking about him as one of the all-time greatest coaches for decades. To get this record is insane.”

The second the clock hit triple zero and the score was lopsided in Iowa’s favor, it was a short-lived celebration for the new all-time winningest head coach in Big Ten history. It was short-lived because, in typical Ferentz fashion, he’s already moving onto what’s next.

“I appreciate the way the guys were tonight. That was special,” he said. “But we’ve still got work to do in front of us and [I’m] really looking forward to that opportunity.”