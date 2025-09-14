Grading Iowa football’s 47-7 win over Massachusetts

Passing Offense – B+

Mark Gronowski found his stride early against Massachusetts, needing just two passes to find the endzone on the opening drive for the Hawkeyes. Gronowski hit Sam Phillips for a 45-yard gain to set up a 20-yard touchdown throw to Seth Anderson on the next play.

Gronowski finished his day 16-for-24 with 179 passing yards and two touchdowns. Hank Brown took over just before the end of the third quarter and was just as efficient with a smaller sample size, going 5-for-7 with 55 yards and a touchdown.

Rushing Offense – A

The Iowa rushing attack came by committee, with seven players logging at least one carry. First-year Nathan McNeil led the team in rush attempts and yards, tallying 56 yards on 10 carries.

Gronowski found the endzone with his legs, as did Kaden Wetjen, who took an end-around play 20 yards for a touchdown to extend the Hawkeyes’ lead to 20-0.

Passing Defense – A

Massachusetts only attempted 22 passes and accumulated 93 yards and zero touchdowns in the air. The longest pass of the game went for 22 yards, the next one being 13 yards, and no throws longer than 10 yards outside of that.

The Minutemen’s starting quarterback Grant Jordan compiled just 37 passing yards on nine completed passes before he was pulled in the fourth quarter.

Rushing Defense – A+

When a defense holds its opponent to less rushing yards than rushing attempts, that team will win 10 times out of 10. Iowa held UMass to 26 rushing yards on 27 rushing attempts.

The only negative to the rushing defense is the fact that it led up a rushing touchdown, though that only came because a blocked punt landed the Minutemen at the Iowa 21 and gave them an easy chance to score.

Special Teams – B

While the 182 punt return yards from Kaden Wetjen is certainly worth more than a B+ grade, there were a few miscues that the Iowa specialists need to fix before Big Ten play begins.

After Wetjen’s 20-yard rushing touchdown, Drew Stevens hammered the extra point off the left upright and back into his hands. On Iowa’s third drive of the game, Rhys Dakin had a punt blocked after the protection on the left side broke down.

Stevens later missed a 38-yard field goal to the right, a kick that is normally a chip shot for the fourth-year.

Coaching – B+

There’s not much to say about coaching because the Hawkeyes weren’t challenged at any point during the game. The game was out of reach once Iowa ran off to a 13-point lead in the first eight minutes of the game. No adjustments were needed in this game.

With that being said, congratulations to Kirk Ferentz on becoming the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach.