Column | Kirk Ferentz built Iowa from a bottom-feeder into a contender; now he’s made history

When Kirk Ferentz was hired as Iowa’s head coach in December 1998, he inherited a program in bad shape.

Hayden Fry’s legendary 20-year run turned sour with a 3-8 campaign that year, and his poor foundation led to Ferentz winning just four games in his first two seasons, including a 1-10 mark in 1999. Despite the poor start, Ferentz would turn things around, leading Iowa to a share of the Big Ten championship in 2002 and 2004, as well as an Orange Bowl championship in 2010.

The list of accolades is long, but Saturday’s blowout victory over Massachusetts will go down as Ferentz’s most treasured accomplishment yet. The 70-year-old coaching legend has now logged 206 victories in Iowa City, passing Woody Hayes to become the all-time winningest coach in Big Ten history.

Let’s sit back and think about this for a second.

Only three coaches in the 129-year history of the Big Ten Conference have even reached the 200-win plateau. Ferentz, Hayes, and Amos Alonso Stagg. That’s it. That’s the list. Hayes and Stagg are both in the College Football Hall of Fame, and Ferentz will earn his spot in Atlanta in due time.

Some have said that Ferentz has built up his victories due to longevity and the dubious weakness of the Big Ten West, but you don’t achieve 206 wins by getting lucky, you earn wins by being good at your job.

The Hawkeyes were in an unimaginable state of disrepair in 1998, not quite to the cellar-dweller years of the ’70’s, but they were trending in that direction. There was no NIL back in the late 1990s, meaning that Ferentz had to rebuild his program from scratch through high school recruiting, a tedious process that can cause you to either strike gold or end up looking for more.

Fry had always preferred his successor to have ties to the program. Ferentz, who served as his offensive line coach for nine years in the 1980s, fit the mold, but he didn’t have to keep many of Fry’s famous practices, which included the “Swarm” solidarity march before and after each game.

Ferentz did keep the tradition going, and said it will continue for “as long as I’m here.” Ferentz usually follows behind his players as they enter and leave the field, but the players made sure their coach lead them back into the locker room, the first time he has done so in his 27-year tenure.

Kirk Ferentz leading the swarm. What a scene. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/D0D3zvRxOw — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) September 14, 2025

“The next guy may do something differently, but that was a Coach Fry deal and what it stands for, I think is a big part of the program,” Ferentz said after the game. “So it means a lot to any of us that have been involved, and I’ve never been in the swarm, so made history tonight for myself, personal history. It’s pretty cool.”

Ask any Hawkeye player, past or present, and they will often give a lengthy and emotional answer about what Ferentz has meant to them. That’s a common rhetoric for thousands of players, but not all players have great relationships with their coaches. Bobby Petrino, Mark Mangino, and others earned a poor reputation for being bad mentors, but Ferentz is far from that.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski has only been on campus since January, but that hasn’t stopped Ferentz from making an impact on his life.

“It’s really special to have him as a coach, and have someone that knows so much about the game and the history of football, but just life in general, just being a person and a great, great family man,” Gronowski said.

These types quotes could fill a whole book, but the message is simple – Ferentz cares deeply for the Iowa program, and his players love him back. Cultures like this are an unfortunate rarity in collegiate athletics these days, but Ferentz has been a positive constant for the sport.

Ferentz’s long tenure with the Hawkeyes has certainly had its ups-and-downs, but Iowa fans should treasure the impact Ferentz has had on their beloved team as well as the entire state. Only Ferentz knows how long he will continue coaching. He may decide to hang it up after this season, or he could coach for another five seasons.

That timeline doesn’t matter. Ferentz deserves to retire on his own terms, and Hawkeye fans should respect that.