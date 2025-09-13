"
"
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 11 Iowa Soccer vs. Northwestern

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist
September 13, 2025

Northwestern and No. 11 ranked Iowa women’s soccer tied, 1-1, at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. 

The Hawkeyes are now 5-1-2 for the season after tough defense from both teams limited the first half to six shots. After the first half, Northwestern midfielder Alex Fallon scored a goal with an assist from Megan Norbert. Around 20 minutes later, Iowa defender Millie Greer tied the game with an assist by Miah Schueller and Sammy Reimer.

Iowa will take on Purdue on the road on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Northwestern assistant coach Rowan Lapi talks to the team before a soccer game between No. 11 ranked Iowa and Northwestern at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. The Hawkeyes tied with the Wildcats, 1-1, after tough defense by both teams.
