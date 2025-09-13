Live updates | Iowa football concludes non-conference schedule against UMass

Following a tough loss to rival Iowa State last weekend, the Iowa football team returns home to Kinnick Stadium for its final non-conference tilt of the season against the Massachusetts Minutemen. UMass enters the game with an 0-2 record after losing at home to Bryant, and will be without several key players, including quarterback Brandon Rose and wide receivers Ty Harding and Jake McConnachie. Safety Zeraun Daniel and defensive back Bo Barnes will also be crucial losses on the defensive side of the ball.

The Hawkeyes will be without tight end Addison Ostrenga, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against Iowa State. Other notable injuries for Iowa this week are running back Kamari Moulton, and wide receivers Jarriet Buie and Reece Vander Zee.

This will be the first-ever contest between the two programs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss. They elected to receive to open the first half. UMass to receive out of the halftime break.

1Q 13:29: Iowa 7, UMass 0: The Hawkeyes went three plays down the field aided by quarterback Mark Gronowski’s two completions for 65 yards, the second one being a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Seth Anderson. Kicker Drew Stevens knocks in the extra point.

1Q 11:13: Iowa 7, UMass 0: UMass goes three-and-out on its first drive of the game as punter Keegan Andrews boots the ball 57 yards down to the Iowa 22. Iowa punt returner Kaden Wetjen returns the punt 39 yards to the UMass 39.

1Q 7:41: Iowa 13, UMass 0: Iowa’s second drive of the game went seven plays for 39 yards that resulted in another touchdown for the Gronowski-Anderson pairing, Anderson’s second of the game. Stevens hits the goal post on the extra point.

1Q 5:33: Iowa 13, UMass 0: The Minutemen was held without a first down for the second consecutive drive. Andrews logged. 28-yard punt that went out of bounds at the Iowa 48.

1Q 2:08: Iowa 20, UMass 0: The Hawkeyes march 52 yards downfield in seven plays capped off by a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Wetjen for Iowa’s third score of the opening quarter. Stevens makes his second extra point for the 20-point lead.

End 1Q: Iowa 20, UMass 0: After picking up its first first-down of the game, UMass failed to grasp a second one as Andrews sent the ball 45 yards to the Iowa 40. Wetjen picked up an eight-yard return down to the Iowa 48 with 24 seconds left. The Hawkeyes ran the clock out to conclude the first quarter.

2Q 14:10: Iowa 20, UMass 0: Iowa failed to pick up a first down in its first drive of the second quarter. Punter Reese Dakin had his punt blocked at the UMass 46 by Minutemen Ryan Barnes, and the teammate Zach Farris returned it down to the Iowa 21.

2Q 11:50: Iowa 20, UMass 7: The Minutemen take advantage of field position by securing a touchdown after quarterback Grant Jordan ran it in from six yards out, capping off a four-play, 21-yard drive. Kicker Derek Morris knocks in the extra point.

2Q 9:50: Iowa 23, UMass 7: The Hawkeyes stormed down to the UMass 36 before Stevens went out and kicked a 54-yard field goal. Iowa holds a 16-point lead.

2Q 7:24: Iowa 23, UMass 7: UMass is pushed back 12 yards on the drive, and Andrew sent a 49-yard punt down to the Iowa 38 which Wetjen returned 40 yards to the UMass 22.

2Q 5:56: Iowa 23, UMass 7: For the second time in three drives, Iowa is held to a three-and-out, and Stevens field goal attempt was wide right as the Hawkeyes remain up 16.

2Q 1:28: Iowa 23, UMass 7: After picking up two first-downs, the Minutemen turn the ball over on fourth down at the Iowa 42.

END 1H: Iowa 30, UMass 7: Gronowski caps off a seven-play, 49-yard drive with a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 26 seconds left to give the Hawkeyes a 23-point lead before the conclusion of the first half. Iowa compiled 246 total yards to UMass’ 34 total yards.

3Q 12:39: Iowa 37, UMass 7: After five plays, UMass was forced to punt, which Andrews booted a 59-yarder down to the Iowa five. Wetjen took the punt 95 yards for a touchdown, his second of the game and twin the Kinnick Stadium record for the longest punt return touchdown in school history.

3Q 11:09: Iowa 37, UMass 7: The Iowa defense forces yet another UMass three-and-out, leading to Andrews’ sixth punt of the game. He sent the ball 42 yards to the Iowa 30.

3Q 2:58: Iowa 40, UMass 7: Iowa compiled the longest drive of the game – 16 plays, 61 yards – that ended with a Stevens 27-yard field goal. The Hawkeyes keep pushing its lead out of reach.

End 3Q: Iowa 40, UMass 7: Hank Brown is now in at quarterback as Mark Gronowski’s night concludes with 16-of-24 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns along with six rushes for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown.

4Q 11:04: Iowa 47, UMass 7: Brown secures his first passing touchdown to wide receiver KJ Parker, who records his first receiving touchdown. The drive went 10 plays, 57 yards over a four-minute span. Iowa inches closer to the win.

4Q 9:04: Iowa 47, UMass 7: UMass fails to pick up a first down once again, forced to punt for the seventh time of the contest. Andrews’ 28-yard boot lands out of bounds at the Iowa 23.

4Q 3:25: Iowa 47, UMass 7: Iowa’s 12-play drive came to an end on downs at the UMass 11-yard line. No urgency to score as the game was already out of reach. The Hawkeyes continue to cruise to the win.

FINAL: Iowa 47, UMASS 7: Kirk Ferentz becomes Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach with win No. 206.

