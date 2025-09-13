Kirk Ferentz passes Woody Hayes as Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach

With a 47-7 win over Massachusetts on Saturday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz earned his 206th victory with the Hawkeyes, passing legendary Ohio State coach Woody Hayes for the most wins by a Big Ten head coach. The 70-year-old is one of three coaches in league history to reach the 200 win plateau, joining Hayes and legendary University of Chicago coach Amos Alonzo Stagg.

Hayes reached win number 205 in 1978, his final season with the Buckeyes. Ferentz reached that feat a year sooner than Hayes due to the increase of regular season games on the schedule, but it took him 54 more games to do so.

Ferentz now has a record of 206-125 in Iowa City, good for a .622 winning percentage. The Hawkeyes have won two Big Ten titles and three Big Ten West division titles under Ferentz and have tallied a winning season in all but four years, last missing a bowl game in 2012.

Ferentz has earned a multitude of honors as the head coach for the Hawkeyes, including Big Ten Coach of the Year four times, most recently in 2015. The coach was also the AP College Football Coach of the Year and Walter Camp Coach of the Year in 2002, when Iowa went 11-2 with an 8-0 conference record and played in the 2003 Orange Bowl.

Ferentz was an assistant at Iowa under Hayden Fry from 1981-1989 before earning his first head coaching job with the University of Maine in 1990, where he went 12-21 in three seasons. Following a six-year stint as an NFL assistant coach with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, Ferentz returned to Iowa City to take over for Fry in 1999.

Since then, Ferentz has become a beloved figure among Hawkeye fans and is likely on his way to the College Football Hall of Fame.