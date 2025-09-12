Iowa men’s basketball releases 2025-26 non-conference schedule

The Iowa men’s basketball team has released its non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season, per a release on Friday.

The Hawkeyes, led by first-year head coach Ben McCollum, will open the season with five consecutive home games, highlighted by a home clash against Big East foe Xavier on Nov. 14. That game will be part of a home-and-home series with the Musketeers, with Iowa traveling to Cincinnati next season.

Iowa will make a return to a Multiple-Team Event for the first time in two seasons with an appearance in the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California. The Hawkeyes will begin the event with a matchup against Ole Miss on Nov. 25 and will play either Grand Canyon or Utah the following day. Grand Canyon and Ole Miss advanced to the NCAA tournament last season, with Ole Miss making a run to the Sweet 16.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series against Iowa State returns on Dec. 11 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, a venue where Iowa has won just twice in the 21st century, most recently in 2019. The Cyclones have reached the NCAA tournament in each of the last four seasons under T.J. Otzelberger, including a pair of Sweet 16 runs.

Finally, the non-conference schedule rounds out with a matchup against Bucknell in the newly-named Casey’s Center in Des Moines, marking the second time in three years the Hawkeyes have played in Iowa’s capital city.

The full schedule with game times and TV destinations will be announced at a later date.

Full Schedule: