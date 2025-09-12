"
"
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Arts & Culture: Gettin’ Groovy at Jazz Jam

The University of Iowa’s Music Department hosts an open mic for students and community members to enjoy jazz.
Karch Smith, DITV Arts & Culture
September 12, 2025
Print this Story