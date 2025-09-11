Where and when to watch Iowa football’s contest against UMass

After a heartbreaking loss to Iowa State, Iowa returns to Kinnick Stadium for its final non-conference matchup of the season against the UMass Minutemen. Massachusetts enters the contest with an 0-2 record after falling at home to FCS-member Bryant last weekend. Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz revealed that tight end Addison Ostrenga will be out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury against Iowa State.

Matchup: Massachusetts (0-2, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) vs. Iowa (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Weather: 93 degrees

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Dannie Rogers (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -35.5 | O/U: 43.5