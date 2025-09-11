"
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Where and when to watch Iowa football’s contest against UMass

Find out game time, announcers, weather, and more.
Brad Schultz, Sports Editor
September 11, 2025
Cody Blissett
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski runs into the end zone during a football game between Iowa and No. 16 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 6, 2025.

After a heartbreaking loss to Iowa State, Iowa returns to Kinnick Stadium for its final non-conference matchup of the season against the UMass Minutemen. Massachusetts enters the contest with an 0-2 record after falling at home to FCS-member Bryant last weekend. Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz revealed that tight end Addison Ostrenga will be out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury against Iowa State.

Matchup: Massachusetts (0-2, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) vs. Iowa (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Weather: 93 degrees

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Dannie Rogers (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -35.5 | O/U: 43.5

