UI graduate, attorney announces candidacy in for Coralville City Council

Jennifer Struthers, a resident of the city of Coralville announced her bid for Coralville City Council Thursday, according to a news release.

“I’ve come to a point in my life where I had some free time,” Struthers said. “It’s always been something that interests me – local politics in general.”

Struthers grew up in Coralville and went to school in the Iowa City Community School District. She also earned a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degree from the University of Iowa.

Struthers worked as an attorney in Chicago and St. Louis before moving back to Coralville and working at law firm Orr & Associates.

Struthers and her husband have two children who also go to school in the Iowa City school district. Jenny has been involved with the district in the past, serving on school committees and working as a substitute teacher.

She has served on the Executive Parent Teacher Organization Board for the last 12 years. Struthers said she wants to continue her support for the school district by serving as a member of the city council.

“I have found Coralville to always be extremely supportive of the schools, and I think that has been really great, and I’d like to continue doing that in the future,” Struthers said.

Struthers praised the city of Coralville in the release, particularly in the development of the Iowa River Landing, a mixed-use neighborhood located off of Interstate 80, which includes the Hyatt Regency, Xtream Arena, retail spaces, offices, and residential housing.

Struthers also said she supports the city of Coralville for their efforts in growing. She said the City of Coralville has worked to improve its performance of financial obligations like GO Bonds, a debt instrument used to raise money for municipal projects. She hopes to continue this work on the city council.

“I’m just really proud of Coralville. It’s a great community, and I think Coralville has done a great job of developing and turning into a place with great economic opportunities,” Struthers said.

Struthers said she is campaigning on a commitment to making a positive contribution to her community by supporting the school district, along with the city of Coralville, and is dedicated to maintaining a friendly community where residents feel heard.

“It’s not one particular issue that I am running for or trying to change,” Struthers said. “I am just trying to continue on with the progress that we’ve made.”