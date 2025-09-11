Second-largest incoming class joins UI

The University of Iowa welcomed its second-largest incoming class of first-year students this fall with a reported 5,561 students joining the Hawkeye community, according to enrollment numbers published by the UI on Thursday.

This cohort, only topped in size by the 5,643 first-years who chose to don the black and gold in 2016, was made up of 353 more students than the reported 5,208 students in the incoming class of 2024. The large class size has led to overflow in on-campus housing which has led to lounges in Mayflower and Catlett dorms being converted into six-person dorm rooms to accommodate for the flood of incoming students.

The incoming fall 2025 class also boasts one of the highest average high school grade-point averages of an incoming class at the UI, with an average GPA of 3.86, beating the 3.83 average high school GPA of the two previous classes.

The Office of Strategic Communications at the UI wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan this group of students’ GPA “reflects ongoing efforts by UI Office of Admissions to actively recruit high-ability students.”

The application pool for Fall 2025 was 31,454, marking the first time the UI received more than 31,000 applications from first-time, first-year students. According to Iowa Stories, 52 percent of the incoming class is made up of Iowa residents, with 93 of the 99 Iowa counties being represented.

While the majority of the class is represented by Iowans, as has been the case for the past five years. The university also reports students from 47 U.S. states and territories, and 36 countries outside of the U.S. joined the UI this semester.

Of this large cohort, almost one in five students are reported to be first generation students, and about 1,260 students were reported to have come from rural areas.