One-on-one with Iowa defensive tackle Jonah Pace

Pace, a transfer from Central Michigan, discussed his favorite holiday, best Halloween costume, and favorite NFL players.
Jackson Miller, Sports Reporter
September 11, 2025
Ava Neumaier
Iowa defensive lineman Jonah Pace celebrates during a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Albany Great Danes at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Great Danes 34-7.

The Daily Iowan: What is on your bucket list?

Jonah Pace: I would say travel the United States and get to as many stadiums as I can. I’ve been able to go to a couple of stadiums, just for playing football. Texas A&M and all those schools would be fun.

What is your favorite holiday?

Halloween is a good one.

What’s the best Halloween costume you ever wore?

There are so many. Last year, I dressed up as a hockey player, so I have to say that one. That’s what comes to mind.

Where is the coolest place that you have traveled to?

I played at Penn State. That was a pretty cool experience there. Also, when I go down to Florida with my family.

What does your average weekend look like in the off-season?

Hang out with the guys, go to a pool, play some golf. Hang around with the guys at the crib, that’s about it. 

What is your favorite NFL team, and who is your favorite player?

I’m a big fan of the Chicago Bears. I’ll say a couple of players. I’m a big fan of T.J. and J.J. Watt, and I also liked to watch Akiem Hicks when he was on the Bears. Those guys went crazy.

What is your dream concert?

I’m not a big concert guy. I’ve actually never been to a concert, so I’m not sure.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

When you’re driving on the highway, and a guy’s going 10 miles under the speed limit in the left lane.

What is your dream car?

I like muscle cars, old muscle cars. So I’d say a Chevy Impala or something like that.

What is the dumbest way you have injured yourself?

I fell off the counter when I was little and cracked my head open, so I’ve got some staples on there. That was pretty dumb, but I was pretty young.

