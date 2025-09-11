One-on-one with Iowa defensive tackle Jonah Pace

The Daily Iowan: What is on your bucket list?

Jonah Pace: I would say travel the United States and get to as many stadiums as I can. I’ve been able to go to a couple of stadiums, just for playing football. Texas A&M and all those schools would be fun.

What is your favorite holiday?

Halloween is a good one.

What’s the best Halloween costume you ever wore?

There are so many. Last year, I dressed up as a hockey player, so I have to say that one. That’s what comes to mind.

Where is the coolest place that you have traveled to?

I played at Penn State. That was a pretty cool experience there. Also, when I go down to Florida with my family.

What does your average weekend look like in the off-season?

Hang out with the guys, go to a pool, play some golf. Hang around with the guys at the crib, that’s about it.

What is your favorite NFL team, and who is your favorite player?

I’m a big fan of the Chicago Bears. I’ll say a couple of players. I’m a big fan of T.J. and J.J. Watt, and I also liked to watch Akiem Hicks when he was on the Bears. Those guys went crazy.

What is your dream concert?

I’m not a big concert guy. I’ve actually never been to a concert, so I’m not sure.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

When you’re driving on the highway, and a guy’s going 10 miles under the speed limit in the left lane.

What is your dream car?

I like muscle cars, old muscle cars. So I’d say a Chevy Impala or something like that.

What is the dumbest way you have injured yourself?

I fell off the counter when I was little and cracked my head open, so I’ve got some staples on there. That was pretty dumb, but I was pretty young.