On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team predicts a slate of Week 3 games

Massachusetts @ Iowa
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (7-5): Iowa – Paul Revere isn’t around to warn the Minutemen this time.
Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (8-4): Iowa – Yet another Kirk legacy game against a MAC team. How poetic.
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (7-5): Iowa – Matt was right, UMass will be a UPushover.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (4-8): Iowa – Ok, NOW Kirk Ferentz becomes the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach.
Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (4-8): Iowa – If Iowa doesn’t win they might as well shut down the entire football program.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (4-8): Iowa – Ferentz becomes the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach, and that’s all you can say about this.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (6-6): Iowa – Will Iowa pass for more than 100 yards?
No. 12 Clemson @ Georgia Tech
Schultz: Georgia Tech – Haynes King will make this loss sting for Clemson fans.
McGowan: Georgia Tech – Tailing Brad’s bets for the rest of the year.
Meglio: Clemson – Dabo Swinney can’t possibly choke this game too.
Carrithers: Georgia Tech – Ramblin’ Wreck > a Rock.
Gan: Georgia Tech – I just have a feeling Clemson will choke. GT can be a sleeper team, and I think they have good potential to come out on top this week.
Bohnenkamp: Georgia Tech – Don’t buy the Clemson love
Brummond: Clemson – Don’t buy the Clemson love.
No. 6 Georgia @ No. 15 Tennessee
Schultz: Tennessee – The Vols got a huge break when Nico Iamaleava got too greedy and transferred. They’re better off without him. c
McGowan: Georgia – My dog from Georgia likes people, it just takes 12 hours.
Meglio: Georgia – They’re chasing the win at a high speed.
Carrithers: Georgia – Fraud Watch for the Vols in Knoxville.
Gan: Georgia – I’d prefer a meteor strike on the field, but since I’m required to make a pick, Georgia will speed past the Vols.
Bohnenkamp: Tennessee – Vols take a big early step in the SEC.
Brummond: Tennessee – Vols end eight-game skid to Georgia.
No. 18 South Florida @ No. 5 Miami
Schultz: Miami – Mario Cristobal will try to lose this game, but the Canes hold on.
McGowan: Miami – Michael Irvin: X-Factor. Keep him on the sidelines.
Meglio: Miami – South Florida might make me regret this.
Carrithers: Miami – The sicko in me BEGS to be incorrect with this pick.
Gan: Miami – I THINK Miami will win. But I WANT South Florida. Always rooting for the underdogs, but my pick is Miami.
Bohnenkamp: Miami – No magic for South Florida this week.
Brummond: Miami – Great start to the season for USF, but Miami runs South Florida.
No. 16 Texas A&M @ No. 8 Notre Dame
Schultz: Notre Dame – The Irish had an extra week to prepare for this one.
McGowan: Texas A&M – It’s a cult, but you know I can’t pick the Irish.
Meglio: Notre Dame – Jeremiyah Love will carry.
Carrithers: Notre Dame – I can’t wait for the A&M pep rally.
Gan: Notre Dame – Again, I see Notre Dame back in the CFP Championship.
Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – They always won when I picked against them last year.
Brummond: Notre Dame – Irish might lock up a playoff spot with their remaining schedule.
Vanderbilt @ No. 11 South Carolina
Schultz: Vanderbilt – I’m a big Diego Pavia fan. He gets it done for the ‘Dores.
McGowan: South Carolina – Love a quarterback with goggles.
Meglio: South Carolina – South Carolina – Vanderbilt should stick to baseball.
Carrithers: South Carolina – Diego Pavia’s CFP Dreams will be crushed.
Gan: South Carolina – Diego Pavia will make it a game and give the Gamecocks hell, but South Carolina will find a way to pull out of it with a win.
Bohnenkamp: South Carolina – Did you see the photo of how Vandy cleaned its locker room after winning at Virginia Tech?
Brummond: South Carolina – Heads Carolina, tails Vanderbilt (or something like that). It was heads.