"
"
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team predicts a slate of Week 3 games

The DI’s band of football writers sided with Miami, but were split on the Georgia-Tennessee and Georgia Tech-Clemson matchups.
Brad Schultz, Sports Editor
September 11, 2025
Cody Blissett
Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones prepares to snap the ball during a Cy-Hawk series football game between Iowa and No. 16 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 6, 2025. The Cyclones defeated the Hawkeyes 16-13.

Massachusetts @ Iowa 

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (7-5): Iowa – Paul Revere isn’t around to warn the Minutemen this time. 

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (8-4): Iowa – Yet another Kirk legacy game against a MAC team. How poetic. 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (7-5): Iowa – Matt was right, UMass will be a UPushover.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (4-8): Iowa – Ok, NOW Kirk Ferentz becomes the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach. 

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (4-8): Iowa – If Iowa doesn’t win they might as well shut down the entire football program.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (4-8): Iowa – Ferentz becomes the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach, and that’s all you can say about this.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (6-6): Iowa – Will Iowa pass for more than 100 yards?

No. 12 Clemson @ Georgia Tech 

Schultz: Georgia Tech – Haynes King will make this loss sting for Clemson fans. 

McGowan: Georgia Tech – Tailing Brad’s bets for the rest of the year. 

Meglio: Clemson – Dabo Swinney can’t possibly choke this game too.

Carrithers: Georgia Tech – Ramblin’ Wreck > a Rock.

Gan: Georgia Tech – I just have a feeling Clemson will choke. GT can be a sleeper team, and I think they have good potential to come out on top this week. 

Bohnenkamp: Georgia Tech – Don’t buy the Clemson love 

Brummond: Clemson – Don’t buy the Clemson love.

No. 6 Georgia @ No. 15 Tennessee 

Schultz: Tennessee – The Vols got a huge break when Nico Iamaleava got too greedy and transferred. They’re better off without him. c

McGowan: Georgia – My dog from Georgia likes people, it just takes 12 hours.

Meglio: Georgia – They’re chasing the win at a high speed.

Carrithers: Georgia – Fraud Watch for the Vols in Knoxville.

Gan: Georgia – I’d prefer a meteor strike on the field, but since I’m required to make a pick, Georgia will speed past the Vols. 

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee – Vols take a big early step in the SEC.

Brummond:  Tennessee – Vols end eight-game skid to Georgia.

No. 18 South Florida @ No. 5 Miami 

Schultz: Miami – Mario Cristobal will try to lose this game, but the Canes hold on. 

McGowan: Miami – Michael Irvin: X-Factor. Keep him on the sidelines. 

Meglio: Miami – South Florida might make me regret this.

Carrithers: Miami – The sicko in me BEGS to be incorrect with this pick.

Gan: Miami – I THINK Miami will win. But I WANT South Florida. Always rooting for the underdogs, but my pick is Miami. 

Bohnenkamp: Miami – No magic for South Florida this week.

Brummond: Miami – Great start to the season for USF, but Miami runs South Florida. 

No. 16 Texas A&M @ No. 8 Notre Dame 

Schultz: Notre Dame – The Irish had an extra week to prepare for this one. 

McGowan: Texas A&M – It’s a cult, but you know I can’t pick the Irish. 

Meglio: Notre Dame – Jeremiyah Love will carry.

Carrithers: Notre Dame – I can’t wait for the A&M pep rally.

Gan: Notre Dame – Again, I see Notre Dame back in the CFP Championship. 

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – They always won when I picked against them last year.

Brummond: Notre Dame – Irish might lock up a playoff spot with their remaining schedule.

Vanderbilt @ No. 11 South Carolina 

Schultz: Vanderbilt – I’m a big Diego Pavia fan. He gets it done for the ‘Dores. 

McGowan: South Carolina – Love a quarterback with goggles. 

Meglio: South Carolina – South Carolina – Vanderbilt should stick to baseball.

Carrithers: South Carolina – Diego Pavia’s CFP Dreams will be crushed. 

Gan: South Carolina – Diego Pavia will make it a game and give the Gamecocks hell, but South Carolina will find a way to pull out of it with a win. 

Bohnenkamp: South Carolina – Did you see the photo of how Vandy cleaned its locker room after winning at Virginia Tech?

Brummond: South Carolina – Heads Carolina, tails Vanderbilt (or something like that). It was heads.

Print this Story