On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team predicts a slate of Week 3 games

Massachusetts @ Iowa

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (7-5): Iowa – Paul Revere isn’t around to warn the Minutemen this time.

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (8-4): Iowa – Yet another Kirk legacy game against a MAC team. How poetic.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (7-5): Iowa – Matt was right, UMass will be a UPushover.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (4-8): Iowa – Ok, NOW Kirk Ferentz becomes the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach.

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (4-8): Iowa – If Iowa doesn’t win they might as well shut down the entire football program.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (4-8): Iowa – Ferentz becomes the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach, and that’s all you can say about this.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (6-6): Iowa – Will Iowa pass for more than 100 yards?

No. 12 Clemson @ Georgia Tech

Schultz: Georgia Tech – Haynes King will make this loss sting for Clemson fans.

McGowan: Georgia Tech – Tailing Brad’s bets for the rest of the year.

Meglio: Clemson – Dabo Swinney can’t possibly choke this game too.

Carrithers: Georgia Tech – Ramblin’ Wreck > a Rock.

Gan: Georgia Tech – I just have a feeling Clemson will choke. GT can be a sleeper team, and I think they have good potential to come out on top this week.

Bohnenkamp: Georgia Tech – Don’t buy the Clemson love

Brummond: Clemson – Don’t buy the Clemson love.

No. 6 Georgia @ No. 15 Tennessee

Schultz: Tennessee – The Vols got a huge break when Nico Iamaleava got too greedy and transferred. They’re better off without him. c

McGowan: Georgia – My dog from Georgia likes people, it just takes 12 hours.

Meglio: Georgia – They’re chasing the win at a high speed.

Carrithers: Georgia – Fraud Watch for the Vols in Knoxville.

Gan: Georgia – I’d prefer a meteor strike on the field, but since I’m required to make a pick, Georgia will speed past the Vols.

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee – Vols take a big early step in the SEC.

Brummond: Tennessee – Vols end eight-game skid to Georgia.

No. 18 South Florida @ No. 5 Miami

Schultz: Miami – Mario Cristobal will try to lose this game, but the Canes hold on.

McGowan: Miami – Michael Irvin: X-Factor. Keep him on the sidelines.

Meglio: Miami – South Florida might make me regret this.

Carrithers: Miami – The sicko in me BEGS to be incorrect with this pick.

Gan: Miami – I THINK Miami will win. But I WANT South Florida. Always rooting for the underdogs, but my pick is Miami.

Bohnenkamp: Miami – No magic for South Florida this week.

Brummond: Miami – Great start to the season for USF, but Miami runs South Florida.

No. 16 Texas A&M @ No. 8 Notre Dame

Schultz: Notre Dame – The Irish had an extra week to prepare for this one.

McGowan: Texas A&M – It’s a cult, but you know I can’t pick the Irish.

Meglio: Notre Dame – Jeremiyah Love will carry.

Carrithers: Notre Dame – I can’t wait for the A&M pep rally.

Gan: Notre Dame – Again, I see Notre Dame back in the CFP Championship.

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – They always won when I picked against them last year.

Brummond: Notre Dame – Irish might lock up a playoff spot with their remaining schedule.

Vanderbilt @ No. 11 South Carolina

Schultz: Vanderbilt – I’m a big Diego Pavia fan. He gets it done for the ‘Dores.

McGowan: South Carolina – Love a quarterback with goggles.

Meglio: South Carolina – South Carolina – Vanderbilt should stick to baseball.

Carrithers: South Carolina – Diego Pavia’s CFP Dreams will be crushed.

Gan: South Carolina – Diego Pavia will make it a game and give the Gamecocks hell, but South Carolina will find a way to pull out of it with a win.

Bohnenkamp: South Carolina – Did you see the photo of how Vandy cleaned its locker room after winning at Virginia Tech?

Brummond: South Carolina – Heads Carolina, tails Vanderbilt (or something like that). It was heads.