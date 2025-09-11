Kid Captain Gwendolyn Clouse celebrating joy and resilience

When Gwendolyn Clouse’s parents received a phone call that their daughter likely wouldn’t survive past her first birthday, their lives completely changed.

As a baby, Gwendolyn was diagnosed with peroxisomal biogenesis disorder – Zellweger spectrum disorder (PBD – ZSD), a rare disease that affects all major organs in the body. PBD – ZSD is a progressive disorder, meaning that symptoms become worse as one ages.

Gwendolyn has lost her eyesight and her hearing. She wears cochlear implants in order to help her hear sounds.

“She’s just continued to defy the odds, and we are just super blessed,” Gwendolyn’s mother, Natalie, said.

Now, the Cedar Rapids native has been selected to be the Kid Captain of the upcoming Iowa football game against UMass. Natalie was overjoyed when she heard the news.

“Someone just called my cell phone at work. I was so excited, I immediately started crying and had to shut my office door,” Natalie said.

Every game of the Iowa football season, a Kid Captain is selected to represent pediatric patients at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Along with the Kid Captain program, patients at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital also get to participate in The Wave, where fans inside of Kinnick Stadium wave to the children in the hospital at the end of the first quarter.

“The first time we were ever in the hospital, she was three or 4 months old and we got to take her up for the wave,” Clouse said. “When you saw everybody turn around, the whole stadium waving, it was one of the coolest experiences that I’ve ever had in my life.”

Despite her diagnosis, Gwendolyn is a happy and smiling seven year old. She enjoys swimming, hanging out with her friends, and fluffy stuffed animals. She loves school and is always excited to learn.

“The school that she goes to is remarkable. They’ve taught her how to communicate using tactile devices, so she knows a bunch of different words now,” Clouse said.

Because Gwendolyn is non-verbal, she uses a communication board with tactiles that she can feel, in order to communicate with others. Her board has words like love, break, and food on it.

The Stead Family Children’s Hospital has played a vital role in Gwendolyn’s treatment. Even with how often their family is at the hospital, they continue to make the best of their situation. Natalie and her husband will often go on “date nights” to the hospital cafeteria for some alone time. They also bring their coffee maker to the hospital.

“There’s something about that hospital. The nurses are wonderful and it’s just a welcoming environment. It’s not fun to be in the hospital but that’s a pretty good place to be in a hospital,” Natalie said.

Gwendolyn and her family are excited to step out onto the field during the game, which will take place under the lights. Natalie is grateful for this opportunity, saying that Saturday can’t come soon enough.

“It is really special knowing that there’s that moment that families can carry forever,” she said.