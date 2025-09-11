Five things to watch in Iowa football’s contest with UMass

1. Improved passing game

Mark Gronowski and the Iowa passing attack have been putrid to begin the year, with Gronowski tossing only 127 yards, one touchdown, and one interception through two games. Despite the bad numbers, Gronowski did show flashes against Iowa State, but several dropped passes and conservative play calling hurt his chances of leaving Jack Trice Stadium with a win.

The solution to fixing those problems? Playing an awful Massachusetts team at home. The Minutemen are coming off a home loss to Bryant and have allowed an average of 228 passing yards per contest.

If the Hawkeyes don’t show improvement on Saturday, then it could be a long season in Iowa City.

2. Secondary to dominate

Iowa’s secondary had plenty of questions entering the season, but this unit did a tremendous job limiting Iowa State star quarterback Rocco Becht to just 134 passing yards last weekend. The Cyclones tried to wrinkle the long-ball into their playbook at many different junctures, but the Hawkeyes answered the call each time.

While the entire secondary performed admirably, the star of the game was fourth-year defensive back TJ Hall. The senior recorded three tackles and a multitude of pass-break-ups, including an impressive play on Dominic Overby early in the fourth quarter.

“He’s illustrated, like a lot of guys on our team, that a year ago was playing, but he’s playing at a much better level,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said after the Iowa State game.

This secondary is playing with a ton of confidence, and Iowa fans may see them record their first interception on Saturday.

3. Who will take the bulk of the carries?

Ferentz and his staff weren’t sure who would be their primary running back entering the season, and through two games, the Hawkeyes still have yet to find their No. 1 back. First-year Xavier Williams stepped in against Albany after Kamari Moulton’s injury and totaled 122 yards, but only saw seven carries against Iowa State.

Terrell Washington Jr. and Jazuin Patterson received the bulk of the carries in Saturday’s loss to the Cyclones, with Patterson leading the way with 60 yards on 11 carries.

All three backs will likely see playing time against Massachusetts, but don’t expect the situation to resolve until Moulton returns.

4. Pass rush to get going

Iowa has an experienced defensive line, but it has recorded just two sacks this season. That’s a surprising figure considering the Hawkeyes boast stalwarts Ethan Hurkett, Aaron Graves, and Max Llewellyn on the line.

Though it’s only UMass, generating pressure on the quarterback will help ease the secondary’s load and provide a much-needed confidence boost heading into Big Ten play.

“The improvement just happens every day,” Hurkett said on Tuesday. “It’s more of a day to day type of thing. So we watch the film every day, and we critique it with a critical eye, and we come back the next day and just try to improve on that.”

5. Jacquon Gibson

UMass doesn’t have many explosive playmakers, but one name that has stood out on this Minutemen offense is third-year wide receiver Jacquon Gibson. Standing at 5-foot-11 inches tall, Gibson established himself as one of the primary receiving threats in the season-opener against Temple, recording 132 yards on 12 catches.

Gibson continued his performance against Bryant, totaling 89 yards on seven carries. The junior is still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but expect Phil Parker and the Iowa secondary to focus on a piece of their gameplan to make sure that doesn’t happen this weekend.