Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 3 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State – The reigning national champions remain on top. 2. Penn State – They look great, but have yet to play a good opponent. Oregon – Dan Lanning and Mike Gundy’s beef was not on my bingo card last week.4. Illinois – Bret Bielama is one of my favorite college football coaches.5. USC – Haven’t faced a tough team, but 132 points through two games is impressive.6. Nebraska – Dylan Raiola’s starting to have a little more in common with Mahomes than his looks.7. Michigan – Bryce Underwood looked overwhelmed in a marquee matchup last week.8. Indiana – Coach Cignetti still hasn’t dispelled the allegations of a soft schedule. 9 Iowa – Hawks need to find a way to get Gronowski going.10 Minnesota – John Nestor learned how to play corner after leaving Iowa? Interesting.11 Wisconsin – 42-10 last week… sounds familiar.12 Washington – Demond Williams is my sleeper pick for Heisman contender.13 Michigan State – This team is hard to understand.14 Maryland – Shouldn’t need 78 passing attempts to beat Group of Five teams, but it’s working.15 Rutgers – Athan Kaliakmanis looks good. Haven’t seen much else from the Scarlet Knights.16 Purdue – 2-0. Can’t beat that.17 Northwestern – Got a nice bounce-back win after an embarrassment in week one.18 UCLA – What is going on in the City of Angels?

Matchups

*All Opening Lines Courtesy of ESPN BET

Memorial Stadium: Indiana State (2-0, 0-0) @ No. 22 Indiana (2-0, 0-0)

Bloomington, IN

Where/when to watch: Friday at 5:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

An in-state matchup that features no characteristics of a rivalry. The Hoosiers are 6-0 in the all-time series and should make it seven straight with no issue.

Rose Bowl: New Mexico (1-1, 0-0) @ UCLA (0-2, 0-0)

Pasadena, CA

Where/when to watch: Friday at 9 p.m. on BTN | Line: UCLA -14.5 | O/U: 52.5

Yes, a Big Ten team kicks off at 9 p.m. at home. I’m still adjusting to it. Both teams got mauled by top-25 opponents in week one. Don’t be shocked if the Lobos make it interesting in the late-night contest.

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium: No. 4 Oregon (2-0, 0-0) @ Northwestern (1-1, 0-0)

Evanston, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Oregon -27.5 | O/U: 51.5

Coming from the West Coast to the Midwest for an 11 a.m. kick sounds difficult, but Dan Lanning always finds a way to get his guys ready. Might want to close your eyes, Wildcat fans.

Michigan Stadium: Central Michigan (1-1, 0-0) @ No. 23 Michigan (1-1, 0-0)

Ann Arbor, MI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Michigan -27.5 | O/U: 42.5

For the first time since 2013, the in-state contest returns. Michigan leads the series 4-0, and should continue the domination over the Chippewas at The Big House. Keep an eye on Underwood, though. He had a tough go against Oklahoma last week.

Bryant-Denny Stadium: Wisconsin (2-0, 0-0) @ No. 19 Alabama (1-1, 0-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC | Line: Alabama -20.5 | O/U: 47.5

The Nick Saban days are over at Alabama, and Kalen DeBoer is already in the hot seat in year two with the Tide.

Memorial Stadium: Houston Christian (1-1, 0-0) @ Nebraska (2-0, 0-0)

Lincoln, NE

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

Another confidence-building game for Dylan Raiola. He’s looking as good as advertised so far, as much as it pains me to say.

SECU Stadium: Towson (2-0, 0-0) @ Maryland (2-0, 0-0)

College Park, MD

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Peacock | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

Towson has a dirty job this week, facing a 2-0 Maryland team (yes, that’s a pun for the TV show Dirty Jobs, hosted by Towson alum Mike Rowe). The Terrapins have thrown 78 passes through the first two weeks against Group of Five teams.

Beaver Stadium: Villanova (1-0, 0-0) @ No. 2 Penn State (2-0, 0-0)

University Park, PA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

The Wildcats might need to have Howie Long suit up again to have a chance against Penn State. Drew Allar will probably be resting by the middle of the third quarter.

Ross-Ade Stadium: USC (2-0, 0-0) @ Purdue (2-0, 0-0)

West Lafayette, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: USC -21.5 | O/U: 59.5

Could be an exciting game. Both teams are off to hot starts. USC has put up 132 points through two weeks.

SHI Stadium: Norfolk State (1-1, 0-0) @ Rutgers (2-0, 0-0)

Piscataway, NJ

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

If you want to take your afternoon nap, do it during this game. The only exciting thing that could come from this is Athan Kaliakmanis throwing for over 350 yards.

Spartan Stadium: Youngstown State (2-0, 0-0) @ Michigan State (2-0, 0-0)

East Lansing, MI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: N/A | O/U: N/A

Better mascot, Penguins or Spartans? Wearing red while being called the Penguins is certainly interesting. Outside of Club Penguin (legendary game by the way), where have you seen a red penguin?

Ohio Stadium: Ohio (1-1, 0-0) @ No. 1 Ohio State (2-0, 0-0)

Columbus, OH

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on Peacock | Line: OSU -25.5 | O/U: 53.5

Timothée Chalamet loves the Bobcats and Parker Navarro, but picking them against Ohio State would make your friends and family question your mental state. I truly hope nobody pays for Peacock just for this game.

Gies Memorial Stadium: Western Michigan (0-2, 0-0) @ No. 9 Illinois (2-0, 0-0)

Champaign, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on FS1 | Line: ILL -27.5 | O/U:51.5

Illinois reached the AP top 10 after a blowout of Duke. Western Michigan might need Greg Jennings to return and put the team on his back (please tell me you have seen that Madden video).

Kinnick Stadium: Massachusetts (0-2, 0-0) @ Iowa (1-1, 0-0)

Iowa City, Iowa

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Iowa -33.5 | O/U: 44.5

Nothing better than a primetime matchup between the Hawkeyes and the… Minutemen? This is the game where Iowa needs to get Gronowski going.

California Memorial Stadium: Minnesota (2-0, 0-0) @ California (2-0, 0-0)

Berkeley, CA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: MINN -2.5 | O/U: 43.5

California knows how to party, and so does PJ Fleck, the man known for jumping into his crowd of players after a big win. The Gophers used all available players last week, though I don’t envision that happening again.