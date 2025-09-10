UI alum and first responder Michael Weinstock diagnosed with 9/11-linked cancer

After being exposed to toxic debris as a first responder on Sept. 11, 2001, University of Iowa alum Michael Weinstock became one of over 48,000 individuals diagnosed with cancer linked to the attack.

Weinstock had a cancerous tumor removed from his face last month, getting treatment through the World Trade Center Health Program, the federally funded program providing treatment to survivors with conditions caused by the 9/11 attacks.

The World Trade Center Health Program also treats survivors for conditions affecting the airways and digestive system, mental health, and injuries of bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, tendons, acute traumatic injuries, those as a result of external force.

He said he is still going through the first steps of recovery. He hopes an upcoming scan will show the surgery successfully removed the entire tumor.

Weinstock recalled the first time he went in for a screening, after initially noticing a zit that would not go away.

Weinstock said he was treated by a woman from the World Trade Health Center, who inquired about his whereabouts on the day of the attacks and the days that followed. Weinstock said he worked on ground zero for days following the event.

“After the seventh day, she laughed, and she said ‘You’re not supposed to be this healthy,’” he said.

That was when Weinstock realized his condition was directly correlated to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Weinstock has also suffered from complex regional pain syndrome — chronic, intense pain usually developing in an extremity after an injury — since 2022. The direct cause of the syndrome is unknown, but Weinstock believes it occurred as a result of the 9/11 attack.

He called the pain “a nightmare,” but said after committing to seven days of physical therapy, his symptoms have improved.

Complex regional pain syndrome is not a part of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, also known as the Zadroga Act, which provides medical treatment and financial compensation to survivors diagnosed with conditions as a result of toxic exposures on 9/11.

Weinstock hopes the syndrome, a form of neuropathy, will soon be included in the bill, allowing for improved treatment and compensation.

“If Congress was a bit more responsible, it would have happened a long time ago,” Weinstock said.

Weinstock said he sent a letter to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services, asking him to amend the legislation this week.

He will receive compensation from the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, as a part of the Zadroga Act, for the cancerous tumor.

“I was hopeful that this year I would beat it 100 percent, and if the cancer had not come along, I think I would have,” Weinstock said.

Weinstock added he had been feeling well enough to walk without a cane, something he hasn’t done since the pain started. Though, the ache from the tumor in his face has triggered increased discomfort in his extremities.

Weinstock, who worked as an assistant district attorney and volunteer firefighter at the time, recounted the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. He said he was listening to the Howard Stern Show, which was generally a comfort to him, when he heard the panic in Stern’s voice.

“That is what got me to climb out of my loft and look across the river. That is when I saw that one of the World Trade Center towers was on fire,” Weinstock said

Weinstock then grabbed his fire department T-shirt, bag with emergency medical supplies, and ran outside.

“As we were running, we ran past a couple people who were just standing and looking, standing and watching,” Weinstock said. “It breaks my heart when I think about it, because those people were all killed.”

Weinstock remembers the moment the first tower fell.

“All of a sudden, the ground started trembling, and I made eye contact with the guy I was working with. We knew something was going on, and it was crazy, and we couldn’t quite figure out what,” he said.

Weinstock said he then turned to see the first tower falling, when he then decided to run in the opposite direction.

Weinstock does not consider himself a hero.

“I’m just a regular New Yorker and regular volunteer fireman who did my job that day,” he said. “I was blessed to be in the right place at the right time, but I would never call myself a hero.”

Weinstock recalled toxic debris falling from the sky that morning.

“I thought I was dreaming, because it was like warm snow coming down,” he said.

The snow was asbestos and other toxic debris falling from the towers.

“A little part of me, for about two years, kept holding on to my hope that it was a dream — I was gonna wake up in my bed, and it was all a crazy nightmare,” Weinstock said.

Weinstock still lives in New York City. He ran for election for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, where he lost in the Democratic primary to George Santos in 2020.

He now owns and operates Law Offices of Micheal Weinstock, a law firm in New York, representing people who have been exposed to asbestos, which he began this year.

Weinstock said the experience made it easier for him to connect with his clients.

“Ever since 9/11, I have been really proud to have been a part of that day, but now I have mixed feelings,” he said. “There are so many firefighters struggling with neuropathy, and Congress has been so slow to amend the law that it breaks my heart, and it makes me hurt.”