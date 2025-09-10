Teezo Touchdown named headliner of UI Homecoming concert

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Teezo Touchdown has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Homecoming Concert. SCOPE Productions will host the performer on the Pentacrest on Sep. 26 at 8 p.m. in collaboration with the University of Iowa Homecoming organization.

In conjunction, the band nostrangrs has been announced as the show’s opening DJ set.

The concert will be free and open to all members of the public, including UI students and Iowa City community members.

Teezo Touchdown released his debut studio album, “How Do You Sleep at Night,” in 2023. Ever since, he has been a rising star in the music industry, mainly in alternative, hip-hop, and rock. He has also been featured on songs made by other popular artists, Tyler the Creator, Travis Scott, and Drake.

So far, the concert announcement has been met with a positive reception on Instagram, with many UI students expressing excitement. The post received more than 250 reposts in four hours. SCOPE and UI Homecoming put out the joint-announcement around noon on Sep. 10.

“This is going to be a really special concert — and we hope you show up,” SCOPE Finance Director Thomas DeBruin said in a statement to The Daily Iowan. “In addition to Teezo, we’ve got some DJs that are Iowa alum, so we’re hoping the community shows up for them too.”

SCOPE works as an independent, entirely student run organization that seeks to book big-name artists for affordable ticket prices.

This year’s concert will take place after the conclusion of the 2025 Homecoming parade, which kicks off at 5:45 pm.