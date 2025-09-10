Opinion | YouTube will never be child-friendly

Last month, YouTube rolled out a controversial new update to allow an analytical artificial intelligence algorithm to estimate a viewer’s age based on their watch history and the date they created their account.

If AI thinks the user is under 18, it’ll restrict them to watching content for children or teens. The only way to reverse this error is by uploading personal information: a selfie, a credit card, or a government ID.

Despite the abundant questions and concerns raised by YouTube’s viewer base, the higher-ups defended their decision, claiming it would help protect children from inappropriate content. It’s an admirable goal, but this is an incredibly misguided method.

If a child was watching adult content before the new update, wouldn’t the AI, judging solely on their watch history, assume they are an adult? And what’s stopping them from just making a new account?

This situation reminded me of the similarly controversial Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, that YouTube enacted in 2019. COPPA limited revenue on videos that an AI algorithm marked as “made for kids.”

This, seemingly, was done as a response to the “Elsagate” scandal from 2017 concerning content made for children that depicted children’s characters acting out disturbing scenarios.

The channels that sparked Elsagate have been deleted, but in their place, other channels have emerged, making videos with just as disgusting and mind-numbing content.

YouTube has, since its inception, had a knack for Trojan-horsing adult material through children’s media. I was seven years old when “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,” a cartoon about mythical pegasuses, came out and inexplicably garnered an audience largely consisting of grown men.

A lot of said grown men thought it was funny to fill their fan-made animations and commentaries with violence and sex to contrast the show’s wholesomeness. When I, a member of the show’s target audience, found content, I was introduced to many unsavory topics long before I was mentally ready.

Nowadays, if a YouTuber making videos about children’s media likes to swear or make sex jokes, they frequently have the good sense to include a disclaimer. Disclaimers can only do so much, however, because children are naturally curious, if not rebellious.

For every channel like Cinema Therapy that thoughtfully uses children’s movies to introduce more complex concepts, there will be ten channels that make inappropriate jokes about whatever’s popular for easy shock value.

YouTube’s algorithm won’t be able to differentiate a video about Winnie the Pooh having a tea party and one where Winnie the Pooh runs around with a chainsaw because, at a glance, they’re both about the same characters.

This is a problem that can’t be solved with fancy new AI. There’s no feasible way to analyze the millions of YouTube videos uploaded every second, but by letting AI give value judgments, nuanced content will cease to exist.

The best we can do is teach children to think about what they’re watching. In an era of mindless media consumption, it’s important to consider what you’re gaining from the content you’re experiencing. Instead of limiting what people can watch, we should provide online spaces for good, mindful content for everybody.

As a child, I loved the freedom I had navigating online spaces on my own. Now, I look back on those years and wonder if any of it was worthwhile.

My niece is now around the same age I was when my mother first started leaving me alone with her iPad. Instead of the pony death matches I watched at her age, my niece and her brother are sitting down with their father to watch family-friendly content creator Ms. Rachel and old Bob Ross episodes.

When I asked my brother-in-law what age his kids will have to be for him to trust them with unmonitored internet access, he told me 13.

You know what? Good.

YouTube might have raised me, but it was not a responsible parent.