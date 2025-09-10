Iowa politicians react after GOP activist Charlie Kirk killed at Utah event

Iowa political leaders offered prayers and condolences after conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot at a Turning Point event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. Kirk, 31, is survived by his wife and two kids.

Kirk was very close to President Donald Trump, who has credited his rise in popularity among younger generations to Kirk’s social media presence.

Trump broke the news that Kirk had died on Truth Social less than an hour after the shooting on Wednesday.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”





Kirk previously spoke at the University of Iowa’s campus in 2019. Following the announcement of Kirk’s death, the UI’s chapter of Turning Point USA cancelled all of their social events for this week.

“Charlie was strong and dedicated to his faith and our country; therefore, we can rest knowing he is feeling comfort and joy in the arms of our Lord and Savior,” the chapter posted on their Instagram page on Wednesday. “As members of Turning Point, we want to take time to grieve and mourn this immense loss and reflect on the many great things Charlie did during his life.”

Iowa political leaders from around the state have offered prayers for Kirk and his family following the news of his death.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

“It is with heavy hearts that Kevin and I share our deepest condolences with the family of Charlie Kirk,” Reynolds said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “Charlie was beloved by many for standing up for conservative values and inviting constructive debate and dialogue among young Americans. Political violence has no place in this country.”

U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley

“Pls join me in praying for Charlie Kirk,” Grassley said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst

“Political violence has no place in our country,” Ernst wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “I’m heartbroken to see a young father taken from his family far too soon. This never should have happened. May Charlie Kirk rest in peace.”

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson

“After today’s horrific shooting, I was praying for a miracle and am heartbroken that Charlie Kirk has passed away,” Hinson wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

“Charlie was passionate & charismatic, dedicating his life to engaging with young people. I am devastated for his wife, Erika, and two children, and will be keeping them in my prayers & close to my heart as they grieve. There is no place for political violence in America. This has to stop — now,” Hinson said.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

“Charlie was a patriot who loved his country and led with dignity and faith,” Miller-Meeks wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “This horrific act of political violence is not only an attack on Charlie, but on the very principles of free speech and democracy. This attack is heartbreaking, and political violence is unacceptable.”

Today, a loving wife lost her husband, two beautiful children lost a loving father, and our country lost one of its strongest voices. Charlie was a patriot who loved his country and led with dignity and faith. His passion for open dialogue and his commitment to America’s future… — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) September 10, 2025

Iowa GOP

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann released a statement following the news of Kirk’s death.

“I ask everyone to join me in praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and everyone affected by his passing,” Kaufmann said in a statement Wednesday. Political violence has no place in our country – ever. In America, we settle our differences at the ballot box, not through threats or violence. It’s time to lower the temperature and come together as Americans to unequivocally condemn any and all forms of political violence.

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand

“Whether it was the assassinations in Minnesota earlier this summer or the shooting today, I’m disgusted by the escalation of political violence across our country,” Sand wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “This cannot be the new norm. We must come together to reform the broken political system that has brought us here.”

Iowa Democrats

“The news coming out of Utah that Charlie Kirk was shot while at a college event is appalling,” the Iowa Democrats posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “Political violence has no place in our country.”