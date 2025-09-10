Hawks In The NFL | Week 1

The NFL is officially back, which means Iowa will be well represented in professional football once again. The Hawkeyes currently roster 23 players on NFL rosters, with a few players still awaiting an opportunity.

Here’s how each player fared in the first week of the 2025 season.

Hawking down on defense

Linebacker Jack Campbell logged the defensive performance of the week in terms of former Hawkeyes, notching a team-high nine tackles, five solo, in the 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. On the other side, defensive end Lukas Van Ness put up a solid performance of four tackles, one solo, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and half a sack.

The Philadelphia Eagles, however, secured the 24-20 dub over the Dallas Cowboys with the help of cornerback Cooper DeJean’s five tackles, three solo, and one deflected pass.

The Denver Broncos took down the Tennessee Titans, 20-12, despite safety Amani Hooker also logging five tackles, three solo, and one deflected pass.

Safety Geno Stone’s five tackles, one solo, for the Cincinnati Bengals aided the 17-16 clutch victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Giants’ 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders featured safety Dane Belton’s four tackles, two of which were solo tackles.

And defensive end A.J. Epenesa’s lone solo tackle was a minor contribution to the Buffalo Bills’ 41-40 thrilling victory over the Baltimore Ravens on primetime television Sunday night.

Playmaking Hawks

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta led all former Iowa players on offense with nine targets, six receptions, and 79 yards in the loss to the Packers.

Tight end Noah Fant, who spent the last three years playing for the Seattle Seahawks, racked up four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown to aid a win in his first game with the Bengals.

The San Francisco 49ers’ 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks featured a nearly identical statline from tight end George Kittle in comparison to Fant, where the latter logged four catches for 25 yards and one touchdown before leaving the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. The team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning he will miss the next four games at least.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson finished the Minnesota Vikings’ 27-24 Monday night win over the Chicago Bears with three catches for 15 yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers primarily used running back Kaleb Johnson as a kick returner, taking five kicks for 132 yards and a long of 29 yards. He did fumble one of those, but the Steelers recovered it. Johnson serves as the third running back in Pittsburgh’s offense and is expected to elevate at some point during the season.

And punter Tory Taylor amassed 266 yards across six punts in the loss, with one of those landing inside the Vikings’ 20-yard line.

Hawks on the line

Center Tyler Lindenbaum continues to prove his place among the best centers in the NFL, helping the Ravens put together 238 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 29 carries in the loss to Buffalo.

Tampa Bay Bucaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs has also played his way into being one of the best at his position, though the team logged just 101 rushing yards on 23 carries. The Bucs still secured the 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons despite the subpar run game.

The Miami Dolphins’ offense as a whole, which includes right guard James Daniels, had a lackluster performance that included 78 rushing yards on just 12 carries in the 33-8 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

And left tackle Alaric Jackson was a part of a Los Angeles Rams offensive line that aided a smear 72 rushing yards on 25 carries, though they aided quarterback Matthew Stafford’s 224 passing yards on 21-of-29 passing in the 14-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Reserves

Undrafted rookie linebacker Jay Higgins IV secured a spot on the Ravens’ 53-man roster and is currently listed behind All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith.

Left guard Connor Colby was selected by San Francisco in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft and is the second string to left guard Ben Bartch.

The Steelers have two former Hawkeyes on-deck. Defensive end Logan Lee, selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draf, moved his way up the depth chart and is now the main backup to All-Pro left tackle Cam Heyward. And Yahya Black, selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, is the third string nose tackle behind Keeanu Benton and Daniel Ekuale.

And running back Tyler Goodson, who went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft but found his way to the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, is in his third season as a backup to All-Pro running back Johnathan Taylor — only this year, he fell to the third string behind rookie D.J. Giddens.

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Matt Nelson and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. are on injured reserve working back from injuries.

Free agents

The list of former Iowa football players that are currently NFL free agents includes the following: Jermari Harris, cornerback; Nick Niemann, linebacker; Michael Ojemudia, defensive back; Luke Elkin, long snapper; Steven Stilianos, tight end; Jack Heflin, defensive tackle; Kristian Welch, linebacker; Sebastian Castro, defensive back; Carl Davis, defensive lineman; Ihmir Smith-Marsette, wide receiver; Luke Lachey, tight end; Brandon Smith, wide receiver; and Nick Jackson, linebacker.





