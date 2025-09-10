"
"
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Iowa City Faces U.S. Withdrawal from UNESCO

Iowa City deals with the U.S. leaving UNESCO for the second time under the Trump Administration.
Ryan Lynch, DITV News
September 10, 2025
Print this Story