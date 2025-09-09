Review | Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ finally makes a comeback

After premiering in November 2022, Netflix Original “Wednesday” climbed up the ranks to become Netflix’s most-watched series, surpassing fan favorites “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.” Now, after an agonizing three-year wait, season two finally wrapped up on Sept. 3.

Season two of “Wednesday” picks up a few months after the events of season one conclude, at the start of the next school semester at Nevermore Academy. After leaving the academny at the end of the previous season, Wednesday Addams receives a threatening message from a stalker that sets off the chain of events that she must overcome in the season.

Starting with some changes from the first season, Wednesday’s brother, Pugsly, is now attending Nevermore Academy and becomes a primary character. Even though Pugsly was present in the first season, Netflix’s three-year wait before releasing the new episodes saw a tremendous change in the actor’s appearance.

In fact, most of the characters are almost unrecognizable in the new season due to the actors’ aging. Another difference is the lack of several notable characters.

For starters, one of Wednesday’s main love interests from the first season, Xavier, is absent throughout the second season. Other characters, like Yoko, were also missing with barely a passing mention. In a few passing lines of dialogue, I found the plot holes left in their absence.

While fans are upset over the loss of characters, I must admit I quite liked the new ones that were introduced. Played by Evie Templeton, Agnes turned out to be one of my favorites from the show.

She captures the Tim Burton energy of being creepy and mysterious, just as Jenna Ortega does when she portrays Wednesday. I found Agnes to be an enjoyable character to watch, and I really liked how her character arc was developed throughout the season.

Another thing I enjoyed about this season was the closer role the rest of the Addams family played in the storyline. It was interesting to see how the Addams family was portrayed in comparison to previous adaptations, and I enjoyed the additional backstories some of the characters were given.

Without giving too much away, my favorite scene from the second season was when Wednesday and Enid accidentally switched bodies. Ortega and Emma Myers did such an excellent job at portraying each other’s characters, their performance was incredibly convincing.

Plus, with both of the characters having such different aesthetics and personalities, the scene added a sense of humour and intrigue as they had to learn to survive in each other’s bodies for the day.

In terms of the plot itself, I enjoyed this installment of the series overall. The main plotline contained all the mystery, action, and dramatic twists you expect from the story, while still feeling fun and new.

However, I solved a few plotlines and mysteries very early into the season, which was somewhat upsetting when I realized how obvious they were.

Despite this, I believe “Wednesday” maintains both the original “Addams Family” vibe while still incorporating a new take on the characters and atmosphere. Burton has a unique style that often shines through in his movies and television series, and “Wednesday” is no exception.

With the conclusion of season two, both I and other fans of the series are anxiously awaiting what comes next, especially since the season ends on another cliffhanger. Netflix has already confirmed a third season of “Wednesday,” but no release date has been announced.