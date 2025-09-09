Opinion | Electric scooters aren’t your enemies

I’ve gotten every type of dirty look possible while riding my electric scooter – a glare that says, “I shouldn’t have to comply with you.” I see wide, scared eyes from someone imagining the medical bills a scooter crash would result in, and a sneer from someone mentally pushing me into traffic. I’m aware of how I must look to pedestrians. My stance not only shows off my perfectly functional legs but also gives me a perpetual air of haughtiness as I hold my head high to look for potential roadblocks as though I’m a spoiled king surveying my rulers from the world’s smallest carriage.

Instead of riding down the almost always empty bike lanes downtown, I’d much rather travel down the busy, more dangerous sidewalks where I can play a high-stakes version of Frogger where I get to be the — metaphorical — car. I will not deny that I perform these risks to public safety out of my own hedonistic desire to avoid any form of exercise, but if anyone’s going to be hurt by my scooter, it’s me.

In the year since I began riding my electric scooter, the closest I’ve come to injuring someone with my scooter is a light bump to a passerby’s shoulder, which was followed by profuse apologies.

In contrast, the worst injury I experienced on my scooter was a golf-ball-sized hole in my chin that required six stitches to close. Every other electric scooter user I’ve talked to has a similar experience to recount, from tumbles down hills to bumps from unobservant drivers.

In a case study written by Craig Aronow, esquire. of Rebenack, Aronow, & Mascolo, LLP, roughly 220 of the over 1,000 electric scooter-related injuries that occurred in the U.K. in 2021 were sustained by pedestrians. The rest were injuries inflicted on the riders.

Twenty-two percent isn’t a comforting figure, I realize, but I have found no evidence to show that these types of collisions have occurred in Iowa City to any notable degree.

As condescending as it may sound, I think pedestrians’ fear of electric scooters boils down to prey instincts. A person being struck by a motorized metal object is at more danger of damage than the person controlling said object, but that doesn’t automatically put e-scooters at the top of the food chain. In fact, if you were to lay this food chain out, we’d be closer to the bottom than the top.

Obviously, a semi would demolish a Prius on impact, but trucks and cars take the top spot in the food chain. Motorcycles are second, despite taking up the same amount of space as cars and trucks. Bicycles are third because even though cyclists’ tear through sidewalks, there is always a risk of being mowed down on the roads. Iowa City might have clearly defined bike lanes, but roads are still a dangerous place. And scooters are at the bottom as the slowest vehicle, or at least adjacent to the bottom. In a concrete jungle (or at least Iowa’s equivalent of one) pedestrians are graceful gazelles avoiding slaughter by any of the vehicles above.

Scooter riders commandeering sidewalks are selfish and prioritizes us over pedestrians, but we are both facing more dangerous creatures. So, forgive me if I’d rather take my chances with Stephanie the morning jogger rather than Billy-Bob in his Chevy pickup in the bike lane.

As of now, there are only three laws in Iowa City’s Code of Ordinances regarding electric scooters under Section 9-10-2. They mostly outline rules for riders to keep a headlight on at night. No moves are being made to enact any other laws. For now, electric scooters are allowed to go as they please as long as they aren’t purposely hurting people.

I reached out to the executive director of Iowa City’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, Kent Ralston, to make sure there weren’t any secret rules I was accidentally breaking.

Many guidelines boil down to electric scooter users trusting their instincts, Ralston said. Other than the central business district, where electric scooters must be on the road or bike lanes, scooters can be driven wherever their rider feels safest.

“We have good quality, low-speed roads where individuals can choose to ride and an incredible network of wide sidewalks and trails whereby scooters can ride safely and comfortably alongside other users,” Ralston said.

I think Iowa City has accommodated for the use of electric scooters wonderfully. I realize a statement like this can’t automatically make someone feel safer. But just know that I’m not some Evel Knievel type who gets off on danger. I’m just a tired student who only has five minutes to get from the English-Philosophy Building to Van Allen Hall.