Opinion | Back to school; back to aggressive bar culture

Like the weather, Iowa City’s nightlife has seasons. Recently, the city saw a shift from fun, light crowds to loud and raging groups of students. Frequent bargoer, Wyatt Paisley, prefers going out in the summer.

“It’s a lot less crowded, and there’s no lines or covers, so I don’t have to wait forever or pay to get into any bars,” he said.

Now, every Saturday night, hordes of students dress up, find a friend, grab their IDs — fake or real — and take to the streets. While for some students this is a great opportunity to socialize and have fun, for others, it is a source of dread.

Loud noises and large crowds are enough to deter many people from Iowa City’s downtown during the school year. On top of that, violence is a growing problem.

Iowa City Police records show an increase in activity during move-in weekend, going from 140 calls for service on the previous Saturday to 165. Line Leap’s Back-to-School Bar Crawl saw a significant spike in activity the following weekend, peaking at 224 calls on Aug. 23.

This pattern has continued, with last weekend’s police reports denoting 237 calls.

The weekend saw plenty of crazy behavior. I recall one student attempting to make a grocery run in the early afternoon of the bar crawl. Bodies clad in white T-shirts filled the sidewalks and poured into the streets, blocking the bike lane the student was attempting to cross. While slowly passing around, a male bar crawler looked straight at the biker, laid both hands on the rider, and gave him a small, aggressive shove.

Incidents of violence during bar crawls are inevitable, but violence to the point where one does not feel safe going to the grocery store in the afternoon is uncalled for.

To combat violence during the upcoming school year, local bars have partnered with the SAFE Bar Network to implement employee training for de-escalating aggressive situations. Line Leap supported this action by donating $1 to SAFE Bar Network for every shirt sold at this year’s Back to School Bar Crawl.

With companies and local authorities alike doing their best to control violence, it is time for students to do their part. As young adults, navigating emotions can be a challenge. Massive crowds of people, competitive energy, and peer pressure to drink more can create difficult situations.

To lead a healthy nightlife, many follow the 0-1-2-3 drinking rule. This rule recommends zero drinks for drivers, no more than one drink per hour, no more than two drinks per night, and no more than three days of drinking in a week.

Other strategies involve waiting 20 minutes after a drink before consuming another. By keeping these rules in mind, new drinkers can regulate their body’s reaction to alcohol and grasp their altered emotions better.

Experienced drinkers also need to check their emotions during drinking, especially those aggressive feelings that can harm others and ruin bystanders’ nights. The University of Iowa offers free counseling services for students who struggle with feelings of aggression while intoxicated.

These problems are never too inconsequential to take action. Even aggressive feelings that may not lead to a fight but still make an intoxicated person angry should be looked into and handled properly.

If the bars and authorities are working hard to minimize violence, I encourage bargoers to take responsibility for their aggression and make the weekends safe and fun for everyone.