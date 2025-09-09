Local songwriters evoke emotion during debut Songwriters Festival

The dimly lit, tasteful ambiance of The Black Angel was brought to life by three local songwriters on Thursday night, tugging at the emotions of diners and festival goers.

Elly Hofmaier, recognized musically as Penny Peach, Aaron Longoria, and Sophie Mitchell, shared the stage as part of the 2025 Songwriters Festival. All donning guitars, the trio prepared to alternate between their own original songs for the small, chittering audience.

As the first strum of a guitar floated through the air, the eager spectators fell into silence.

The set was relatively bare — three chairs, three microphones, and three artists sharing their stories through song. The lack of flashiness on the stage allowed the crowd to focus their attention fully on what they were hearing, rather than being distracted.

“It was more about listening, rather than seeing any kind of spectacle,” Reagan Grieser-Yoder, an audience member, said. “It wasn’t quiet in a way that people weren’t enjoying it. People seemed really engaged, actually listening to what was being sung, paying attention to the lyrics rather than just vibing out to the songs.”

Grieser-Yoder was accompanied by Annalise Rummelhart. Both attended the performance to show support for Mitchell. Rummelhart, who had only previously heard Mitchell perform with a band behind her, voiced appreciation for the simplistic stage setting.

“It was nice to hear just her voice; it was a lot more personal,” she said.

Ask the Artist | mars hojilla to take the stage at Iowa City’s first Songwriters Festival

For the entire hour the artists shared the stage, the audience remained in appreciative silence. The only moments that broke through the shared quiet occurred when the performers spoke between their songs, eliciting laughter and engagement from the crowd.

Each artist took time before their songs to provide backstory for their writing, leaning on each other for emotional support and appreciative glances. Hofmaier stopped at one point to say, “I love these guys,” motioning to Longoria and Mitchell beside her.

“It’s such an honor to be here right now. There are no other musicians I’d rather share the stage with,” Mitchell added.

Their close-knit bond affected the audience, filling The Black Angel with a unanimous feeling of belonging and togetherness.

The appreciation between artist and audience went both ways. After the set was over, Mitchell remarked on how attentive and respectful the crowd was.

“People were really listening,” she said. “I feel like everything sounded really clear and everybody was being very respectful.”

To Rummelhart, another standout moment was when Longoria performed a song, inspired by their experience as a transgender person and the struggles that followed. The song described what their family life was like after coming out, and walked the audience through how they were mentally dealing with it.

“I’ve been thinking a lot of similar thoughts, and it’s really cool to hear what they have done and put into action through their music,” Rummelhart said.

Several audience members were visibly transfixed on the deeply personal performance, the lyrics resonating with quiet intensity even after the final chord was played.

The vulnerability displayed by all three musicians fostered a sense of intimacy, one usually not found in a public space. Each song acted as a glimpse into the artists’ inner lives, riddled with heartbreak, anger, joy, or internal conflict.

It wasn’t merely a performance. The Songwriters Festival debut felt more like a conversation, a shared moment of humanity.