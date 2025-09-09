Iowa law bans access to gender-affirming care with Medicaid funds

Emma Denney, 32, originally from Washington, D.C. and now an Iowa City resident, wouldn’t feel like herself without having access to gender-affirming care.

Denney said since treatment, she can see the world more clearly and feel her emotions more vividly.

“I feel alive,” she said. “I look forward to days. I make plans for the future.”

While Denney herself is not on Medicaid, as of July 1, Iowa legislation made it even harder for transgender Iowans like Denney to obtain the medical services they desire. Individuals in Iowa are no longer able to use Medicaid to access gender-affirming care.

Gender-affirming care includes, and is not limited to, counseling and group work, surgical intervention, hormones, and puberty blockers.

Previous attempts at enacting a ban on using state funds for gender affirming care were declined due to laws in the Iowa Civil Rights Act, protecting individuals from discrimination against gender identity. But, in the 2025 legislative session, the first bill Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed was Senate File 418 — removing gender identity as a protected class in the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

As the Iowa legislature was crafting its state budget in early may, it passed Iowa House File 1049, which declares state funding will no longer be used for reimbursement for sex reassignment surgery, hormone therapy, or “other medical interventions intended to alter primary or secondary sex characteristics related to an individual’s gender dysphoria diagnosis.”

Iowa Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, the bill’s floor manager, did not respond to two requests for comment from The Daily Iowan. She said, while introducing the bill on May 13, it was her priority to maintain mental health rates.

“If someone is in mental distress, if someone is suicidal, the treatment for those issues is not surgery. It’s not hormone treatment,” Meyer said. “It’s behavioral health, which we fully commit to covering.”

the bill passed the Senate on May 14 and was signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 11.

Iowa Rep. Aime Wichtendahl, D- Hiawatha, the first openly transgender lawmaker in Iowa history, disagrees with Meyer.

“The best way to treat gender dysphoria is through gender-affirming care,” she said.

Ban creates barriers to access life-saving care

Medicaid is a federal and state-funded insurance program providing free or low-cost health coverage to qualifying people, and has included the state funding that will no longer be made accessible for gender-affirming care.

Medicaid assists over 700,000 people in Iowa, providing them with health coverage each year, according to Iowa Health and Human Services, or HHS.

Between 2015 and 2024, Iowa directed roughly $3.4 million in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program funds toward care for transgender residents, according to Iowa HHS. The money covered surgeries, hormone treatments, infertility care, mental health counseling, and voice and communication therapy.

State data shows about $1.24 million went to hormone therapy and $1.14 million to counseling services. Nearly $967,000 was spent on surgeries, while voice and communication therapy accounted for about $16,600 and infertility services for less than $500 over the nine years.

That level of spending is minimal compared with Iowa’s broader Medicaid program, which operates on a budget of about $9 billion. Of that, $2.2 billion comes from state dollars, with the rest funded through federal and other sources.

The discussion over Medicaid funding comes as Iowa has scaled back legal protections for transgender Iowans.Earlier this year, Reynolds signed a measure eliminating gender identity from Iowa’s civil rights law — the first rollback of its kind in the nation.

Reynolds and Republican lawmakers said the protections undermined restrictions passed in recent years, including a 2023 law barring physicians from prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or performing surgeries for transgender minors.

Backers of the new law pointed to a 2023 ruling in which an Iowa judge struck down the state’s previous attempt to exclude gender transition surgeries from Medicaid coverage. The court found the ban violated both the Iowa Constitution’s equal protection clause and the Civil Rights Act, which at the time still included gender identity. kickstarting their campaign to repeal the state’s civil rights protections for gender identity.

National medical groups — including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Psychiatric Association — maintain that gender-affirming treatments are safe, effective, and medically necessary. In 2021, the AMA urged governors not to restrict access, citing research linking such care to lower rates of mental health problems and suicide attempts among

transgender people.

For transgender Iowans, losing care means life-altering consequences

Johnson County Board of Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz, who served on the Trans Advisory Committee, said transgender adults have been seeking gender-affirming care outside of Iowa to find cheaper options, including looking internationally, which can be a detriment to their safety and further pushes people to the margins.

If people are unable to access care at all, Fixmer-Oraiz predicts mental health impacts on their community, including higher rates of suicide and suicide attempts.

Andy Rowe, director of health care operations at The Project of Quad Cities, an organization that provides LGBTQ+ care, including mental health services and gender-affirming care, said over 50 percent of transgender people have reported either planning or having attempted suicide.

“If it were my kids who were staring down those kinds of statistics, I’d want them to be able to get the care they need,” Rowe said.

Alongside detrimental mental health tolls, the loss of gender-affirming care would affect people physically.

Denney, the transgender Iowan originally from D.C., said after surgery, her body no longer makes estrogen, and if estrogen were no longer available to her, she would immediately go through menopause.

“I would have a lot of cascading and exponential health problems that would lower my quality of life, really dramatically, to the point where I would consider some drastic options,” she said.

Rep. Wichtendahl said she has continued to show up for her community, even against the wishes of the Republican majority.

Wichtendahl has friends who felt the need to relocate out of state because of this bill. She said Iowa is no longer safe for transgender people, making her community feel unwelcome and not valued.

“There is a real pessimism,” she said. “Iowa isn’t going to stop doing these anti-trans bills anytime soon.”

Wichtendahl plans to keep showing up and going to the capital in unity with the people who don’t have the privilege to pack and move out of the state.

“For those who are still in Iowa, I’m still here, and I’m still going to be fighting for our rights,” she said.

Wichtendahl said, through her experiences, she can confirm gender-affirming care is life-saving, adding that without access, people resort to harmful actions, including ordering hormones and medications online or from other sources, which can lead to more psychological distress.

“Leaving [dysphoria] untreated sets people up for self-harm, unfortunately, but again, they know that, and they don’t care; cruelty is the point with this bill,” Wichtendahl said.

Denney said the right-wing government has an ideology and belief that transgender people shouldn’t go out in public, let alone exist.

“That is the baseline of what they want to impose on people. They want to impose a world where you are suffering,” Denney said.

Standing in solidarity

The Johnson County Transgender Advisory Committee — led by people directly impacted by discrimination against the transgender community — is another haven allowing individuals to assist each other in navigating the legislation.

Recommended by the committee, Johnson County gave the Emma Goldman Clinic approximately $11,500 on June 17, in partnership with the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund, alongside smaller amounts based on expressed needs.

Sean McRoberts, who works on the Trans Advisory Committee, hopes the amount given to the clinic will cover all requests to organizations, such as Lavender Legal and Iowa Trans Mutual Aid for people from Johnson County for a year.

The Emma Goldman Clinic has been a place where people can find and receive gender-affirming care, McRoberts said.

The clinic strives to create an environment where diversity is acknowledged and celebrated, according to its website. The wesbite states the clinic is actively committed to fostering staff diversity through its employment policies and practices. It provides access to abortion care, birth control, gynecological services, sexually transmitted infection testing, and transition-related care.

The clinic is an established nonprofit organization that helps care for individuals. They keep the records needed by the county to administer the grant, according to their regulations. As a mutual aid organization, Trans Mutual Aid does not have those abilities.

The Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund is a nonprofit that offers financial help to transgender, nonbinary, and gender-diversive Iowans seeking gender-affirming care. It provides microgrants to cover costs such as hormone therapy, surgeries, binders, and related expenses, helping reduce financial barriers. Applications are reviewed monthly.

While there are ways to still receive grants beyond Medicaid, Fixmer-Oraiz said it’s been devastating to see the laws passed in the last year.

“It’s usually out of fear, out of not understanding something or someone. It’s very debasing [for] humans to vilify us in this way,” Fixmer-Oraiz said. “Especially as a local elected official, it’s incumbent upon me to show people we are leaders in our community, and we have families, we have children, and we need health care.”

Looking at the future

Fixmer-Oraiz hopes the legislation is ultimately undone and never pass to become law. They noted conditions are already risky, with rising food and housing insecurity, and limiting access to medical care only making matters worse.

In their view, the policy does not serve residents but instead dictates what medical care people can receive — a decision they stressed should be made between an individual and their doctor.

Fixmer-Oraiz described the legislation as an unnecessary level of government intervention. They added that when lawmakers cannot directly restrict access to medical services, they instead look for ways to defund them.

“[This] just further criminalizes people of low wealth and reduces their accessibility to life-saving health care,” Fixmer-Oraiz said.

Denney said it’s important to understand transgender rights, reproductive care, access to vaccines, and immigrant rights are all one struggle for liberation.

Wichtendahl said this is not the end of bills being written to harm the transgender community. She said it is cynical politics at its worst, and it needs to be repudiated.

“You don’t want us to live,” she said. “You would rather people be dead than be trans.”