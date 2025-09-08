UI Office of Writing and Communication gets its start

Widely considered to be the Writer’s University, the University of Iowa announced the creation of the Office of Writing and Communication. The new office, announced in July, will absorb many of the writing programs and opportunities offered to students.

Daniel Khalastchi, director of the Magid Center for Writing since 2016, will serve as the office’s first executive director of the Office of Writing and Communication.

The new office will be housed within the Office of the Provost and serve as a hub for connecting and elevating the many writing and communication programs on the UI campus, benefiting the Iowa Writer’s Workshop and undergraduate and graduate programs, including the Playwright’s Workshop, creative writing, and journalism and mass communications.

While the administration anticipates the change will have an impact on the UI, they want to reach the Iowa City community as well.

Leaders hope the office becomes a central home for feedback from all writing and communication departments like the Department of English and the School of Journalism and Mass Communication as well as an avenue to support community writing programs, such as the bevy of campus-run literary magazines.

According to a statement from the UI, the Magid Center has since closed its door, following the transition of its programs to various schools and departments.

The Magid Center currently offers the writing certificate to all students regardless of major. The certificate will now move to the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the end of the calendar year.

In Khalastchi’s previous position, he oversaw major developments like the creation of the undergraduate writing certificate.

“The goal of [the Magid Center] was really to help foster elements of this community,” he said. “What the Magid Center did was start to show what an office like this could be like.”

Khalastchi said the center had a limited reach, and now is the right time to create the new office to make the university as attractive as possible to offset enrollment challenges.

“Finding ways for universities like ours to lean into what makes us a destination institution are things that we need to do,” he said. “We need to stay and maintain our role as a place known for writing and communication.”

The UI and Iowa City writing community faced more changes over the summer. The Iowa Summer Writing Festival, which offers noncredit writing workshops and classes for adult writers of all levels, and the Iowa Youth Writing Project, a nonprofit based at UI that provides free writing and literacy programs to K–12 students across the state, will both officially be discontinued by the end of 2025.

Lauren Downs, co-president of Translate Iowa, a student-run organization practicing literary translation through student-led events and publications, is most concerned with the Iowa Youth Writing Project shutting down.

“I’m hoping that those organizations could reopen in some capacity in the next few years, but it’s very sad,” she said.

Despite her worries, Downs is excited for the office’s opening.

Although the Magid Center was the central hub for funding literary magazines, the new Office of Writing and Communication will assist Translate Iowa in supporting finances.

“I really do believe in Daniel, and so I really hope that he’ll be able to make this program positive,” Downs said.

Downs is not the only person with faith in Khalastchi. Andre Perry, executive director at the UI’s Hancher Auditorium, pursued his graduate studies at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop alongside the new executive director in 2005.

“My sense is that he’s really passionate about how to continue growing a love for writing, love for reading, and love for communication on campus,” he said.