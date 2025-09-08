Embracing imperfect perfection with Nana Takano

Everyone struggles with uniqueness. One of the factors of any intrapersonal struggle is the environment in which you grew up. As a Japanese born student at the University of Iowa, Nana Takano utilizes her background to breathe life into her art.

On her personal portfolio website, Takano writes that her artist statement is to depict Japanese culture through an American lens. Her latest art exhibition, “WABISABI,” is no different.

Takano’s work is on display in the halls of the B level of North Hall’s K. K. Merker Gallery. Handmade Japanese papers flow from gradients of light pollen and muted turquoise to nostalgic full sheets of lilac and blushing coral. All are dyed by Takano herself, with natural dye powders she mixes in during the paper making process.

“Here at the University of Iowa Center for the Book, we have a program dedicated to paper making…It’s a Japanese type of paper where the sheets of paper are thin and translucent,” Takano said. “We process them from harvesting. I’m growing and taking care of a garden right now.”

Sara Langworthy, director of the center, said students like Takano are encouraged to be involved in every step of the papermaking process.

“Nana is particularly interested in growing kozo to be used in Japanese-style papermaking. Nana is growing kozo from sprout to harvest this year, and will use that fiber to make her artwork,” Langworthy said.

Takano does not limit herself to dyeing single or gradient colors onto her paper, as she takes full advantage of her other artistic abilities. Many of the dyed sheets have multicolored dots and squares scattered across them.

These sheets don’t stay blank, as most have something to say. Whether in English or Japanese, one thing is clear: these are quite difficult to read.

The Japanese on the sheets makes it difficult for those who don’t understand the language to comprehend, but the English ones, too, use trickery by being printed backwards. On the other side of the hall, mirrors line the walls to reflect the words for patrons to read legibly.

“Mirror as a material is really important to me. I’ve used a lot of mirrors in my previous artworks…[With the reversed words], I was forcing the audience to look into the mirror to find out what is written,” Takano said. “I use a lot of Japanese in my artwork, and English speakers cannot read it. So I wanted to do that with English, too.”

Takano showcases her skills in printing words as well, as these prints can also be seen in a small centerpiece in the middle of the line of mirrors. These words encircle themselves, spelling out rigid things such as “control,” “invisible,” “force,” and “pressure.”

At the very end of these mirrors on both sides are papers with drawings on them. Near the elevator are two baby blue flowers blooming onto the paper, which match a further pink-based paper with more sea glass blue flowers.

On the far end, near the stairs and exit, is an abstract drawing filled with waves of color, fingerprint dots, and again, the flowers. Takano even has an experimental piece on the farthest edge of the gallery, consisting of dyed paper covering knit wire.

In the middle of it all hangs a tapestry of selective color, donning the statement, “You cannot escape stereotypes…the world that touts ‘uniqueness.’”

Though the art speaks for itself, the meaning of wabi-sabi to Takano adds another layer to this serene display.

The Japanese word wabi-sabi refers to the philosophy of finding beauty in the imperfect. The philosophy stipulates that perfection cannot be obtained, so we must embrace the beauty of not being able to grasp it.

The inspiration for the wabi-sabi theme came to Takano during a summer monotype printing workshop at the university.

A quirk of monotype printing is you can never recreate the same type of print; every one is unique. Takano found it difficult to convey her vision, so she took the time to ask herself why monotype wasn’t working for her.

“I couldn’t let it go, my vision. This idea of wabi-sabi comes in, which is an old concept that everybody has a sense of in Japan. That is what really stuck with me…I can finally let it go, this control I have,” she said.

Takano’s exhibition will be shown in the K. K. Merker Gallery in North Hall’s B level until Sept. 12.