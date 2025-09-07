Review | Lou Sherry and Shining Realm had the audience dancing at the Ped Mall

As Iowa City residents and students gathered in the Ped Mall on the evening of Sept. 5, it was shaping up to be a fun evening of live music. Throughout the summer, Iowa City’s Summer of the Arts Friday Night Concert Series highlighted local bands, which were sponsored by local businesses and restaurants.

The two bands of the evening were Lou Sherry and Shining Realm.

At the start of the evening, the Ped Mall square was filled with people of all ages, some of whom had wisely brought lawn chairs and blankets in preparation for the cooler evening.

Lou Sherry’s setup was simple: four members distributed amongst two electric guitars, a keyboard, and a drum set. The keyboard started softly, playing the same notes in a repetitive, catchy rhythm, the other instruments falling in behind.

Just as you got used to the rhythm, they changed to a more funky beat, aided presumably by the numerous settings on the keyboard, which had me and the audience head-bobbing instantly.

As the performance continued, Lou Sherry’s style changed to soft blues with a fast rhythm, pairing well with the breeze blowing through the square. When children started dancing, you couldn’t help but smile.

Eventually, their music took on a jazzy quality. The band played songs from its latest album, “More Now Than Then.” My personal favorite from the album was a song I later identified as “Friendly Advisors,” a bouncy tune with a fluid feel accompanied by an electric guitar in the background.

As the sun’s light faded into twilight, it was the perfect music to complement the evening. The band was eventually joined by two saxophonists, who wailed over the beat of the drums, before blending with the other instruments in a unique, bouncy, and upbeat harmony. When the performance eventually ended, the band was thanked with a hearty round of applause.

As the next band of the evening, Shining Realm stepped onto the Ped Mall stage, their setup was more unusual. Consisting of seven members, the band contained three types of drumsets, three electric guitars, a gong, and one vocalist who played the tambourine and shakers.

Their performance started with a wail from the electric guitars, the drum following behind as the vocalist whistled in a haunting, yet almost peaceful way. The energy level increased as the music became so loud, the vibrations were felt through the ground, and the audience reacted appropriately with energetic head bangs.

The band performed songs from their newest album, “Talismandala,” including tunes to keep the audience dancing and clapping to the rhythm. Other instruments joined the performance as the vocalist played the harmonica, maracas, and tambourine throughout the performance. The vocalist created a unique, echoey sound by cupping his hands around the microphone to amplify his voice.

Their songs kept the energy going late into the night, earning them loud cheers and applause between songs and even bars. Each instrument took turns starting a song, the other instruments quick to fall in behind them, creating harmonies and catchy rhythms.

As the night became cooler, their energetic presence helped concertgoers forget about the chilly weather. When Shining Realm finished the last song of the night, they were thanked by loud applause, whoops, and hollers from the captivated audience.

Summer of the Arts will continue to host Friday Night Concerts throughout September. These free concerts are held in the Ped Mall, and the next concert features Alicia Monee and Family on Sept. 12.