Photos: Iowa No. 15 Field Hockey vs. Queens University Royals

Fans filled Grant Field to see the No.15 Iowa Hawkeye field Hockey team take on the Queens University Royals in Iowa City on Sunday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Royals 8-1.

Iowa got off to a hot start and never let up, putting three goals on the board in the first period, another in the second, and four more in the second half. The Hawks rarely let the Royals across midfield. Queens was able to get past the Iowa defense, with Maddie Just scoring in the 3rd period. Iowa midfielder Dionne Van Aalsum led the Hawks in scoring with four goals.

The Royals will look to bounce back after a 0-2 start to the season when they play Appalachian State at home in Charlotte, NC, on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Iowa will hope to carry its momentum into the Midwest Challenge tournament, where they will play Miami of Ohio in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Sept. 12.