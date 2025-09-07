The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: First-Ever Iowa City Songwriters Festival

Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
September 7, 2025

The first-ever Iowa City Songwriters Festival was held across Iowa City from September 4-6.

It was headlined by Jeff Tweedy and Joy Oladokun, and over a dozen artists performed at venues including the James Theater, The Black Angel, and The Englert.

The event was unique for its selection of Scholars: emerging creatives who got backstage access to the acts from Thursday to Saturday.

Championing artistry and creative writing, the Festival also included conferences with multiple performers, including Courtney Marie Andrews, the Artist In Residence, at Prairie Lights Bookstore.

The Festival was attended by hundreds of Iowa City students and community members, and ended late on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Concertgoers meetd outside of the Englert Theatre during the ICSF on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. This was the Festival’s first year, and it ran from Thursday, Sept. 4, to Saturday, Sept. 6 at a variety of Iowa City locations.
