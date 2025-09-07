Photos: First-Ever Iowa City Songwriters Festival

The first-ever Iowa City Songwriters Festival was held across Iowa City from September 4-6.

It was headlined by Jeff Tweedy and Joy Oladokun, and over a dozen artists performed at venues including the James Theater, The Black Angel, and The Englert.

The event was unique for its selection of Scholars: emerging creatives who got backstage access to the acts from Thursday to Saturday.

Championing artistry and creative writing, the Festival also included conferences with multiple performers, including Courtney Marie Andrews, the Artist In Residence, at Prairie Lights Bookstore.

The Festival was attended by hundreds of Iowa City students and community members, and ended late on Saturday, Sept. 7.