Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Loyola Chicago

Ella Gelb, Photojournalist
September 6, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Loyola Chicago Ramblers 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. This improves their season record to 6-0, matching the programs best start.

Claire Ammeraal, senior setter, achieved a double-double with 12 digs and 30 assists; this is her second of the season. Milana Moisio, senior libero, accumulated two aces, five assists, and 12 digs. Hitters Chard’e Vanzandt and Carmel Vares recorded 10 and 11 kills, respectively. All three sets were close with only an 11-point difference between Iowa and Loyola. 

The Hawkeyes are set to travel to Missouri for their next three games; their first opponent is SEMO.

09_06_2025_LoyolaVolleyball_EG0001
Ella Gelb
Iowa outside hitter Carmel Vares hits the ball around a blocker during a volleyball game between Iowa and Loyola Chicago at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday afternoon Sep. 6, 2025. Vares earned 11 kills on the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ramblers 3-0.
