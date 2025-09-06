Iowa defensive back TJ Hall shines on defense in 16-13 loss to rival Iowa State

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall was one of the few bright spots for the Hawkeyes in the 16-13 loss to in-state rival Iowa State. Hall racked up three tackles and three pass breakups on the back end of the Iowa defense.

Coming into this season, Hall was one of the big questions at cornerback on the Phil Parker-led defense. With his outstanding game on Saturday, he has now begun to establish himself as the top corner for Iowa.

“He’s illustrated, like a lot of guys on our team, that a year ago was playing, but he’s playing at a much better level,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Two of Hall’s pass breakups came at crucial times early in the game. The first one occurred during the Cyclones’ first drive of the game, when Rocco Becht launched a pass to the right side intended for Brett Eskildsen. Hall recovered and broke up the pass at the nine-yard line, ultimately leading to an Iowa State field goal.

The second breakup from Hall was even more impressive than the first. Iowa State was in the red zone and threatened to take a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Becht looked for Dominic Overby in the end zone from 12 yards out, and Hall punched the ball out of the grasp of Overby at the very last second.

“Just preparation,” Hall said about what he credits his performance to. “Preparation means opportunity—mental focus. I wanted to be on my keys and focus on every snap to make sure my footwork was good. I worked on it all week in practice, and it showed a little bit today.”

Hall was all over the field for the Hawkeyes on Saturday, and his three pass breakups eclipsed his total from 2024. Forcing incompletions downfield was a big key in Iowa’s success at limiting big plays from an Iowa State offense that has been explosive so far this season.

“I think every year, Iowa State always has a great offense,” Hall said. “Last year and coming into this year, they’re very explosive. They did a great job doing what they needed to do to get the job done, and it’s our job to stop them and get the ball back to our offense.”

Despite the rivalry loss, Hall’s performance provides a bright outlook on the remainder of the season for a position group that faced a lot of uncertainty this offseason. As Hall steps into the role of being the top corner and facing elite receivers, he also finds himself in a new leadership role.

The improvement in fundamentals and leadership has been on Ferentz’s radar since the spring.

“You can see it through the course of the spring and summer, not only playing well, but also taking a leadership role on top of it, which is going to be critical for us as we move forward,” Ferentz said. “It’s a long season, so it’s good to see him take that step and really compete. He’s been playing smart out there, and he’s a tremendous young guy.”



