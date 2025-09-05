The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Illinois State

Samantha DeFily, Visuals Editor
September 5, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Illinois State Redbirds 3-0 on Friday night at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. This improves their season record to 5-0.

Iowa middle Aleksandra Stojanovic earned 10 kills, leading the team and achieving a career best hitting percentage of .714. Setter Claire Ammeraal accumulated 8 kills and 24 assists, and libero Milana Moisio earned eleven digs. The two teams almost had to go to a fourth set, Illinois fighting back at the end of the third, but Iowa pulled out a win with a 27-25 ending.

The Hawkeyes’ next match is tomorrow at 2 p.m. against the Loyola Ramblers.

09_05_2025_IllinoisVolleyball_SD0001
Samantha DeFily
Iowa middle hitter Aleksandra Stojanovic hits the ball during a volleyball game between Iowa and Illinois State at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday night Sep. 5, 2025. Stojanovic earned ten kills. The Hawkeyes defeated the Redbirds 3-0.
