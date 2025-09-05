Hawkeye women emerge victorious, men show promise in cross country season opener

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams kicked off their 2025 season with the annual Hawkeye Invitational meet at the Ashton Cross Country Course in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Hawkeye women dominated in the 4K, scoring 24 points, beating out Drake’s 34 points and Iowa Central Community College’s 38 points. With all 12 of their runners in the top 20 overall, and each of their top 7 runners finishing in the top 10, the Hawkeye women took care of business with a positive start to the new season.

Sophomore Elena Torres led the way for not only the Hawks, but the entire field as well, winning her first-ever collegiate race. Torres crossed the line in an impressive 13:44, with the comfort of a six-second cushion between her and second place. This time marked a personal best in the 4K for Torres.

Joining Torres on the podium was fellow Hawkeye Jalyssa Blazek. The fourth-year senior placed third overall, also recording a personal best, crossing the line in 13:58.

The Hawkeye women’s lone first-year runner, Ella Magallan, flashed an impressive first outing, placing eighth overall. Magallan scored for the Hawkeyes as their fifth team finisher.

After a 16th-place finish at the Big Ten Championship Meet last year, the Hawkeye women have a reason to feel good about the season upon them.

The Hawkeye men placed second out of three teams in the 6K at this year’s edition of the meet.

Iowa and Iowa Central Community College tied on points with 34 each. However, Iowa Central won the tiebreaker, as it had three runners in before Iowa did. On the bright side for the Hawkeyes, they handled fellow Division I program Drake, which scored 57 points.

The Hawkeye men put forth some encouraging individual performances. In total, the Hawkeyes had eight of their runners record a personal best in the 6K.

Sophomore Luke Knepp led the way for the Hawkeyes, finishing second overall with a time of 17:59. After redshirting last season, Knepp’s first cross country race since 2023 was a success.

First-year Elias Arbuckle finished close behind, clocking in at 18:09. Arbuckle was followed by second-year sophomore Kyle Montgomery, who finished in 18:11. The future is bright for the Hawkeye men’s team, with each of their top three being underclassmen.

Fourth-year Carson Houg and second-year Ethan Eichhorn rounded out the top five for the Hawkeyes, who finished in 18:12 and 18:18, respectively.

The Hawkeyes were missing their top three returners from last season with Miles Wilson, Brayden Burnett, and Will Ryan not racing in the meet.

Up Next

The Hawkeye men and women have two weeks until their next meet where they face off against some of the best teams in the country at the Roy Griak Invite in Minneapolis on September 19th.