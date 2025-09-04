Where and when to watch Iowa football’s rivalry matchup at Iowa State

After a lopsided win against Albany to open the 2025 season, the Iowa football team hits the road for the first time against in-state rival Iowa State. The Cyclones are the betting favorites in the Cy-Hawk series for the first time since 2021 and boast a high-powered offensive attack led by third-year quarterback Rocco Becht. The junior is coming off a near-perfect outing against South Dakota, completing 19 of 20 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

Matchup: Iowa (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 16 Iowa State (2-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 6 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames IA

Weather: 70 degrees

TV: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play); Joel Klatt (analyst); Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa State -3.5 | O/U:42.5