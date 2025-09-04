The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Where and when to watch Iowa football’s rivalry matchup at Iowa State

Find out game time, announcers, weather, and more.
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor
September 4, 2025
Jerod Ringwald
An Iowa fan holds his hands up to form an I after an Iowa touchdown during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 27-17.

After a lopsided win against Albany to open the 2025 season, the Iowa football team hits the road for the first time against in-state rival Iowa State. The Cyclones are the betting favorites in the Cy-Hawk series for the first time since 2021 and boast a high-powered offensive attack led by third-year quarterback Rocco Becht. The junior is coming off a near-perfect outing against South Dakota, completing 19 of 20 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

Matchup: Iowa (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 16 Iowa State (2-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 6 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames IA

Weather: 70 degrees

TV: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play); Joel Klatt (analyst); Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa State -3.5 | O/U:42.5

