Third-year Abby Skiff scores go-ahead goal in Iowa soccer’s win over Iowa State

With the Iowa marching band and over 2,100 roaring Hawkeye soccer fans in attendance, third-year midfielder Abby Skiff did not let the moment shine too bright.

After a defensive grudge match led to a scoreless first half, Iowa was in dire need of an offensive spark.

A corner kick was awarded to the Hawkeyes in the early moments of the second half, when first-year midfielder Liana Tarasco sent a booming strike deep into Cyclone territory.

Off the leg of first-year midfielder Liana Tarasco, the ball found itself in the corner of the box with Skiff patiently waiting to strike. As the ball gravitated toward Skiff, there was only one thing left for the Hawkeye to do — score.

For Skiff and the Hawkeyes, a sudden scoring opportunity like this should not be taken for granted.

“Last game, we tied 0-0 against Loyola Chicago. So it’s the minuscule details that even get you a 1-0 win out of a full 90 minutes,” said Skiff. “Right spot, right time. It’s exactly what we practice, and we’re just ready to get them.”

Head coach Dave Dilanni credits Skiff’s goal to her patience on the field and focus in practice.

“We have to seal the box on the corner, thinking that we can get something in the back box, and we did. So whenever they follow the game plan, it really makes you happy that we’re productive and that they followed instructions. And then you can look back and go, ‘See, these are the things we ask you to do.’

Despite not being from the state of Iowa, Skiff, a Minnesota native now playing in her third Cy-Hawk series, understands the importance of this highly anticipated matchup.

“I’m not originally from Iowa, so I’ve really gotten into the rivalry,” said Skiff. “This is probably one of the biggest rivalries I’ve ever seen. So just to build myself into it and see how passionate people are and how people show up, it’s just really great.”

Skiff did not record a shot or goal last season, but tallied 154 minutes on the field and appeared in eight games.

Thursday night’s matchup was crucial for the Hawkeyes, as it started the Cy-Hawk rivalry by being the first sports team to defeat the Cyclones. For the Iowa, this was its destined mission.

“Yeah, that was kind of our whole goal, honestly,” said Skiff. “It’s great to get a win, and obviously we want to step in too with football this Saturday.”

Currently, Iowa State leads the Cy-Hawk rivalry in a tightly contested 10-9-1 overall series record. In such a narrow series with so much history and importance throughout the state of Iowa, Skiff credits the team and community for their continued Hawkeye success.

“I’d say we are so close and so tight-knit. We play for one another, and obviously, half of our team is from Iowa. So knowing what it takes to go into this game, and just playing for each other. Not only that, but also just setting the tone for the entire school to win the Cy-Hawk series.”