One-on-One with Iowa wide receiver Sam Phillips

The Daily Iowan: Do you collect anything?

Sam Phillips: I’m starting to collect old games, like Playstation 2, modded PSP, stuff like that. Cleats too, I collect cleats.

What is your best childhood memory?

Probably going to the state championship when I was in 10U football.

Where is the coolest place you’ve traveled?

I recently visited Chicago. I think Chicago is a nice place. I like it.

What makes you unique?

I’m a gamer. I want to be a streamer, I’m not going to lie, like Kai Cenat.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

My biggest pet peeve is when people touch my stuff without asking me. Like, they’ll ask me as they touch it or they just grab it without asking.

What’s one thing that instantly makes your day better?

A great practice.

When did you first feel like an adult?

I first felt like an adult probably when I first went off to college in my freshman year. Just being by myself for real in a dorm, not being around my parents.

What is something that always makes you smile?

Jesus.

Tell us an embarrassing story.

I was in pee wee football. I was running and had broken like a 40-yarder, and the dude who tackled me pulled my pants down as I was getting tackled.

What is your biggest fear?

Heights. I don’t like heights.

What is your favorite music genre?

I like every genre. I like rap, country, gospel, and R&B.

What emoji do you use the most often?

Probably the laughing emoji with the tears.

What is the most awkward situation you’ve ever found yourself in?

I don’t know, that’s tough. I’ve had a lot. Probably just when some people don’t have social awareness. Like, if I’m in a group and someone’s doing something where they don’t have social awareness. I don’t feel awkward, but I feel embarrassed. It just makes you cringe.