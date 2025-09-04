On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football staff predicts a slate of Week 2 games

Iowa @ No. 16 Iowa State

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (4-2): Iowa – I can’t stomach three losses in four years to this team. Please win.

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (4-2): Iowa – Cyclone students live in trailer parks. I know one.

Chris Meglio, Football Reporter (2-4): Iowa – I’m not pulling an Elise here. Go Hawks.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (2-4): Iowa – Kirk becomes the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach.

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (2-4): Iowa State – I hate myself for this, but I see Rocco rockin’ the Hawks. I’m so sorry, Iowa.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (2-4): Iowa – If you’re worried about Mark Gronowski, stop. Just … stop.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (2-4): Iowa – Cyclones haven’t beaten Iowa in Ames since 2011.

No. 12 Arizona State @ Mississippi State

Schultz: Arizona State – Brandon Walker will be in tears

McGowan: Arizona State – Jayden Daniels’ old, old stomping ground.

Meglio: Arizona State – No Cam Skattebo, no wins.

Carrithers: Arizona State – All bark, no bite.

Gan: Arizona State – Leavitt doesn’t leave any doubt. ASU is a top 10 team.

Bohnenkamp: Arizona State – I was kind of terrible last week, and it’s these kind of games that trip me up.

Brummond: Arizona State – Hopefully the hotel accommodations are suitable for ASU.

No. 11 Illinois @ Duke

Schultz: Illinois – As I’ve said before, they are my CFP darkhorse.

McGowan: Illinois – Some great underground tunnels in Champaign. Durham has what?

Meglio: Illinois – Two basketball schools on the gridiron, only one is good at football.

Carrithers: Illinois – Opposite of that Duke basketball beatdown back in February

Gan: Illinois – Illinois is a powerhouse. Duke will put up a fight, but it’d take a lot to get past this Illini team

Bohnenkamp: Illinois – I kind of like the Illini playing a game like this.

Brummond: Illinois – Not fully sold on the Illini, but they get it done in Durham.

Boston College @ Michigan State

Schultz: Still scarred from the 2015 Big Ten title game, but I’ll still pick Sparty.

McGowan: Michigan State – Never forget the Tim Horton’s drive-thru experience.

Meglio: Michigan State – One of the more underrated football programs in the country.

Carrithers: Boston College – Gut says they’ll steal a game in East Lansing

Gan: Michigan State – I had to sit on this one. BC’s defense is solid, but MSU is home at night… Go Green!

Bohnenkamp: Michigan State – Sparty is at home, which I suppose is an edge.

Brummond: Michigan State – Did the Pinstripe Bowl get moved to September?

No. 15 Michigan @ No. 18 Oklahoma

Schultz: Oklahoma – Both of these teams are overrated. I’ll go with the home team.

McGowan: Oklahoma – Has Bryce Underwood seen a tumbleweed?

Meglio: Michigan – They’re going to cheat their way to winning they’ve always done.

Carrithers: Oklahoma – John Mateer is about to show some nasty work to Michigan

Gan: Michigan – Michigan KO’s OK. Underwood is lookin’ good.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – Sooner win the battle of two of the sport’s top brands.

Brummond: Oklahoma – Michigan hasn’t been as good since changes with its scouting department.

San Diego State @ Washington State

Schultz: San Diego State – Washington State almost lost to Idaho last week.

McGowan: Washington State – “Win or lose, Cougars booze” – Klay Thompson.

Meglio: Washington State – Got nothing clever to say here, but I’m sure Matt does.

Carrithers: Washington State – Mike Leach would be proud.

Gan: San Diego State – Definitely an interesting game choice. SDSU will put some points on the board.

Bohnenkamp: San Diego State – The CW shows some good games. This is not one of them.

Brummond: Washington State – A preview to a future Pac-12 rivalry.