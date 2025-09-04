The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football staff predicts a slate of Week 2 games

Arizona State and Illinois were consensus picks, but the writers were split on Michigan-Oklahoma and San Diego State-Washington State.
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor
September 4, 2025
Emma Calabro
Iowa running back Terrell Washington Jr. runs the ball during a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Albany Great Danes at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Great Danes 34-7.

Iowa @ No. 16  Iowa State 

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (4-2):  Iowa – I can’t stomach three losses in four years to this team. Please win. 

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (4-2):  Iowa – Cyclone students live in trailer parks. I know one. 

Chris Meglio, Football Reporter (2-4): Iowa – I’m not pulling an Elise here. Go Hawks.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (2-4): Iowa – Kirk becomes the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach.

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (2-4): Iowa State – I hate myself for this, but I see Rocco rockin’ the Hawks. I’m so sorry, Iowa.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (2-4): Iowa – If you’re worried about Mark Gronowski, stop. Just … stop.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (2-4): Iowa – Cyclones haven’t beaten Iowa in Ames since 2011.

No. 12 Arizona State @ Mississippi State 

Schultz: Arizona State – Brandon Walker will be in tears 

McGowan: Arizona State – Jayden Daniels’ old, old stomping ground.

Meglio: Arizona State – No Cam Skattebo, no wins. 

Carrithers: Arizona State – All bark, no bite. 

Gan: Arizona State – Leavitt doesn’t leave any doubt. ASU is a top 10 team. 

Bohnenkamp: Arizona State – I was kind of terrible last week, and it’s these kind of games that trip me up.

Brummond: Arizona State – Hopefully the hotel accommodations are suitable for ASU.

No. 11 Illinois @ Duke 

Schultz: Illinois – As I’ve said before, they are my CFP darkhorse. 

McGowan: IllinoisSome great underground tunnels in Champaign. Durham has what? 

Meglio: Illinois – Two basketball schools on the gridiron, only one is good at football.

Carrithers: Illinois – Opposite of that Duke basketball beatdown back in February

Gan: Illinois – Illinois is a powerhouse. Duke will put up a fight, but it’d take a lot to get past this Illini team

Bohnenkamp: Illinois – I kind of like the Illini playing a game like this.

Brummond: Illinois –  Not fully sold on the Illini, but they get it done in Durham.

Boston College @ Michigan State 

Schultz: Still scarred from the 2015 Big Ten title game, but I’ll still pick Sparty. 

McGowan: Michigan State – Never forget the Tim Horton’s drive-thru experience. 

Meglio: Michigan State – One of the more underrated football programs in the country.

Carrithers: Boston College – Gut says they’ll steal a game in East Lansing

Gan: Michigan State – I had to sit on this one. BC’s defense is solid, but MSU is home at night… Go Green!

Bohnenkamp: Michigan State – Sparty is at home, which I suppose is an edge. 

Brummond: Michigan State – Did the Pinstripe Bowl get moved to September? 

No. 15 Michigan @ No. 18 Oklahoma 

Schultz: Oklahoma – Both of these teams are overrated. I’ll go with the home team. 

McGowan: Oklahoma – Has Bryce Underwood seen a tumbleweed? 

Meglio: Michigan – They’re going to cheat their way to winning they’ve always done. 

Carrithers: Oklahoma – John Mateer is about to show some nasty work to Michigan 

Gan: Michigan – Michigan KO’s OK. Underwood is lookin’ good. 

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – Sooner win the battle of two of the sport’s top brands. 

Brummond: Oklahoma – Michigan hasn’t been as good since changes with its scouting department. 

San Diego State @ Washington State 

Schultz: San Diego State – Washington State almost lost to Idaho last week. 

McGowan: Washington State – “Win or lose, Cougars booze” – Klay Thompson. 

Meglio: Washington State – Got nothing clever to say here, but I’m sure Matt does. 

Carrithers: Washington State – Mike Leach would be proud. 

Gan: San Diego State – Definitely an interesting game choice. SDSU will put some points on the board. 

Bohnenkamp: San Diego State – The CW shows some good games. This is not one of them. 

Brummond: Washington State – A preview to a future Pac-12 rivalry.

