No. 10 Iowa soccer squeezes past in-state rival Iowa State

With the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry underway, the top-ranked Iowa women’s soccer squad continued its streak of dominance at home against the Cyclones with a narrow 1-0 win on Thursday.

Iowa State currently leads the Cy-Hawk series by a narrow 10-9-1 decision, but the Hawkeyes have dominated their respective sport as they are 16-8-2 all-time against the Cyclones .

Iowa is especially good at home, including a now 10-2-2 record against Iowa State when playing the rival matchup in Iowa City. The last time the Hawkeyes lost to the Cyclones at home was all the way back in 2005.

Iowa State came into Thursday’s matchup with a 1-0-2 record. Offensively, the Cyclones have had a mix of scorers this season, with four different names finding the back of the net.

Even though both offenses had capable firepower, the first half was defensive-oriented, much like the football matchup usually is.

Iowa’s best chance on offense came at the 25:41 mark in the first half, with a cross-field pass off the leg of second-year defender Iba Oching found its way into Cyclone territory. Fifth-year forward Kenzie Roling narrowly missed the offensive chance.

Fernanda Mayrink got the start defending the net. A shot by Iowa State’s Morgan Goodman at the 36:11 mark targeted the bottom left of the Hawkeye net, but a diving play by Mayrink stopped the Cyclone attack.

Tied 0-0 at halftime, the Hawkeye offense walked away with a total of 10 shots, three of which were on goal. Mayrink posted one save at half.

The Cyclone offense struggled to find its groove during the first 45 minutes, recording only three shots, with one being on goal. Second-year goalkeeper Kasey Cannistraro defended the Cyclone net, recording three saves in the first half.

To open the second half of play, Iowa soccer came out with some much-needed energy off the halftime break.

Iowa was awarded a corner kick, and shortly, the lively Iowa crowd would go into a frenzy when third-year midfielder Abby Skiff recorded her first goal of the season off a corner kick from Liana Tarasco. Tarasco was awarded the assist, her second of the year.

“… We have to seal the box on the corner, thinking that we could get something in the back box, and we did, head coach Dave Diianni said. “Whenever they followed the game plan, it really makes you happy that we’re productive and that we followed instructions. Then you can turn back and see these are the things we ask you to do, and if you do them, you can be a bit more successful. Abby Skiff deserves that.”

With a narrow 1-0 lead, the Hawkeyes continued their offensive attack against the Cyclones by firing rounds of shots at the Cyclone goalkeeper. While the 1-0 score may not reflect it, Iowa’s offensive attack dictated the pace in much of the game. The Hawkeye offense fired 27 shots to Iowa State’s mere four shots.

Tarasco led the Hawkeyes with eight shots, with first-year midfielder Elle Wildman one behind with seven. Mayrink recorded two saves on the night to pick up her first Cy-Hawk rivalry win.

“I think we were a bit disappointed with how we played in the first half in terms of our ability to use both sides of the game. I thought we were pretty heavy, right-footed on the right side, which is fine, but that’s what [ISU] wanted.”

Up Next

Iowa returns to the UI Soccer Complex on Sunday, Sept. 7 for a matchup against the Missouri State Bears, who are 2-4-1 on the season. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN Plus.