The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

Former Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark to miss rest of WNBA season

The Indiana Fever guard has been sidelined since July 15 with a groin injury.
Brad Schultz, Sports Editor
September 4, 2025
Cody Blissett
Indiana guard Caitlin Clark goes up for a logo three during a preseason women’s basketball game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazil National Team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The three-point shot was taken beyond her all-time scoring record-breaking shot. The Fever defeated the Brazilian National Team 108-44.

Former Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark is already making an impact in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, but her sophomore season will be cut short due to a groin injury, she announced on social media Thursday.

Clark has suffered a multitude of injuries this season, including a bone bruise on her left ankle while rehabbing her groin injury. Clark has played in just 13 games due to the injuries, missing out on the Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star weekend festivities in Indianapolis this season. Despite missing a large portion of the year, the guard still earned All-Star honors.

Clark never missed a single game during her historic career at Iowa, where she guided the Hawkeyes to consecutive appearances in the NCAA championship game and gave women’s basketball a global audience.

Indiana, 21-20 on the season, is barely hanging on to the final spot in the WNBA Playoffs, sitting just 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks.

