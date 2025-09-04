Former Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark to miss rest of WNBA season

Former Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark is already making an impact in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, but her sophomore season will be cut short due to a groin injury, she announced on social media Thursday.

I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back… pic.twitter.com/paD5sEYG1q — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 5, 2025

Clark has suffered a multitude of injuries this season, including a bone bruise on her left ankle while rehabbing her groin injury. Clark has played in just 13 games due to the injuries, missing out on the Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star weekend festivities in Indianapolis this season. Despite missing a large portion of the year, the guard still earned All-Star honors.

Clark never missed a single game during her historic career at Iowa, where she guided the Hawkeyes to consecutive appearances in the NCAA championship game and gave women’s basketball a global audience.

Indiana, 21-20 on the season, is barely hanging on to the final spot in the WNBA Playoffs, sitting just 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks.