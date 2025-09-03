Protesters rally against ICE in Cedar Rapids to support immigrant families at Day of Action Protest

More than 250 people rallied at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cedar Rapids office on Sept. 2 to challenge Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and support immigrant families as masked Homeland Security agents blocked entrances to the office.

The protest was organized by Escucha Mi Voz, an immigrant-led group based on faith that helps working-class, immigrant, and refugee communities stand up for fairness and respect in society, along with the Iowa City Catholic Worker House, a safe house and shelter.

Escucha Mi Voz issued a press release after the protest stating that protesters defied an ICE checkpoint to escort four immigrant families to their scheduled check-ins in Cedar Rapids.

Escucha Mi Voz leaders, reverends, and elected officials spoke at the rally.

Oliver Weilein, District C Iowa City city councilor, spoke to provide insight as to why migrants from destabilized countries get turned away from stabilized, wealthy countries like America.

“It’s not that we don’t have the resources to do so. It’s because of landlords and it’s because of greed,” he said.

Holding a sign that read “Justice for all means all,” protester Robin Anderson of West Branch, Iowa, said she was there to fight against the way documented immigrants are being treated, as her grandmother and father immigrated to America.

“It wasn’t easy for them,” she said, “and I feel a duty to be a witness and help create a way for other people to do the same. I’m here for my grandmother and future generations.”

Volunteers from Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement wearing blue lanyards, including Tom Mohan, who has been with this cause for a year and a half, stood in the crowd.

He said Iowa City Catholic Worker House and Escucha Mi Voz have offered support for immigrants in need for several years and they believe families need to stay together and shouldn’t face ICE alone.

“We’ve listened to their many problems and concerns and accompanied them to their ICE check ins,” he said. “We gather together to offer them solidarity, support, and to document what ICE does in their communities.”

Mohan added drawing attention to ICE operations is key.

“The more that we can highlight the brutality of deportations, the more that we can expose the abuses of their power, the more unpopular they become, and the more people stand up, speak out and oppose their policies…that’s the way we can stop deportations,” he said.