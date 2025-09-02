Q&A | Iowa field hockey goalkeeper Mia Magnotta

The Daily Iowan: What got you into field hockey?

Mia Magnotta: My older sister played and I just wanted to copy her. So that’s how I got into it.

Is there a college team you really enjoy playing against?

I love playing against Michigan. They are a great team, and I think there is a lot of camaraderie between their team and our team. They are also very competitive and always a good match.

What type of music are you and the team using to prepare yourselves

for games/practices?

I love country, but I think a lot of the girls like to listen to pop music. It’s usually a mix of types during practice and pregame.

What is your favorite memory with the team so far?

My junior year when we beat UNC in this tournament. I think that was the best and a really fun game.

What is the coolest place you have visited because of field hockey?

I think Chicago. We go there a lot, and we have toured the city and stuff.

Who is the funniest on the team in your opinion?

Milly [Short]! I think everything that comes out of her mouth just needs to be recorded. She is hilarious.

What is something fun that you and the team have done off the field?

We rent a boat on Lake Macbride in the summer, and that’s really fun.